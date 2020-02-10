South Korean black comedy Parasite won big at the Oscars, and we mean big. It was the first foreign film to win Best Picture, it won Best International Film, best Original screenplay, and Bong Joon-ho even won best director.

This was a huge moment, and while accepting his award, Bong made it a point to shout-out the rest of the nominees. In particular, he thanked Martin Scorsese for his massive influence.

When I was young and starting in cinema there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which is, 'The most personal is the most creative.’That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese.

Parasite beat out Scorsese's The Irishman, 1917’s Sam Mendes, Joker’s Todd Phillips, and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’s Quentin Tarantino.

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Bong also had some words of appreciation and respect for the rest of these stellar directors. He said,

If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Academy Award into five, and share it with all of you.

Bong's speech came as a real lesson in humility and respect. He ended his speech by saying he was going to drink till the next morning - this guy definitely deserved the award!