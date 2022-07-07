Even though hundreds of movies from our film industry showcased horrible on-screen parents, there are a handful of others, that gifted us some inspiring and supportive on-screen parents. These relatable parents, who became our instant favourites, definitely deserve their own spin-off movies.

Read on.

1. Priyamvada & Jeetendra - Badhaai Ho

Hands down, these two were the most iconic desi parents ever. Their mature love and affectionate relationship taught us a lot and hell yeah, we need a spin-off movie on them right away.

2. Kusum & Santosh - Do Dooni Chaar

With the right amount of comedy and understandable situations of a typical desi family, this duo aced the roles of middle-class parents. Name another set of more relatable desi parents, we'll wait. And hence, a proper movie about their life would be extremely amazing to watch.

3. Meeta & Raj - Hindi Medium

These parents, who portrayed the role of two desperate parents who were ready to go to any length for their child, surely deserve their own spin-off movie. From their concern to care, they were just like our parents, who faced every problem together, as a family.

4. Shivani & Sanjay - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yes, I know that they had a mere ten-minute appearance in the movie but their blink-and-you-miss-it scenes made an instant home in our hearts. Just like every desi father, he showed his love in the most subtle ways. From waiting for him all night to buying him a backpack for his trip, he lets him know that he's always by his side and he's free to go wherever he wishes to. On the other hand, his stepmom never gave a bad vibe and was the first person to hug him when his father passed away. How do they not have a movie on them already?

5. Susheela & Narrotam - Bareilly Ki Barfi

From secretly smoking with her on the terrace to standing by her side against society, the warm and progressive relationship shown between a father and his daughter was one of my favourite on-screen relationships, ever. These parents, who were conservative at first, proved that they are not some basic parents and totally deserve a spin-off movie.

6. Chakri & Manju - Khoobsurat

Fun, friendly and fantastic - that's only how we can define this duo. They were not only the most chill on-screen parents but also taught their kids to be confident and face every situation in life with utmost courage. They were the go-to people for their children when they were in trouble or just wanted to crib. And secretly, we want Fawad Khan to make a (long) appearance in their spin-off movie.

7. Rani's Parents - Queen

I can absolutely relate to this parent couple because I have seen people sending their young sons to act as chaperones for their adult daughters. However, the way they changed and supported their daughter, despite their apprehensions, is what made us want to see them again in a separate movie.

8. Shruti's Parents - Band Baaja Baaraat

ab bees ki hogayi ho, shaadi karlo', instead he gave his daughter the liberty to pursue her dreams and start her own business. Also, when she first realised that she was in love, she straight away went to her mother, who was always by her side. Now, it would be interesting to watch them in a totally different From turning up at her first wedding planning gig to financially helping her after she parted ways with her partner, this couple was extremely supportive and proud of their daughter. Her father never said, '', instead he gave his daughter the liberty to pursue her dreams and start her own business. Also, when she first realised that she was in love, she straight away went to her mother, who was always by her side. Now, it would be interesting to watch them in a totally different movie

Who are your favourite on-screen parents from this list?