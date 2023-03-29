Last week, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha were spotted hanging out together in Mumbai on two back-to-back days. As the case often is with social media, dating rumours sprung on the Internet.

While the reports about their duo remained largely unconfirmed, Sanjeev Arora, another MP from AAP, took to Twitter yesterday to bless their union. Naturally, his tweet went viral, and fans are wondering if the duo plans to get married.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Given the two have not acknowledged anything publicly, people aren’t entirely convinced with the word around their alleged union. An exclusive report by India Today claims they’re NOT dating and that they are just good friends, having studied together at the London School of Economics.

Papprazzo account, Viral Bhayani, has also recently posted a video of the actress on Instagram. In the clip, a group of photographers are seen enquiring from the background if the rumours are true. The actress simply smiles throughout and bids them goodbye. Take a look.

Nevertheless, the tweet by AAP MP has escalated the speculations. Here’s how people on Twitter are reacting to it.

When you tell your Bros (exaggerating your Status) about your Relationship and they announce to the world before you 😉 https://t.co/4d46D2esXH — Aam Delhiite 🇮🇳🚩🚩 (@AamDelhiite) March 28, 2023

OMG…….. Is it true??? 😃I saw a meme on insta but i thought it's just a meme. Then, I saw this on #twitter



wow, the combination of both😍

Congratulations @ParineetiChopra @raghav_chadha https://t.co/8XDq7mIjAd — Ikanksha✨ (@Priyanka91796) March 28, 2023

Wow they look good together😅 https://t.co/FiptXNmyGk — tz (@scoharab) March 28, 2023

Did he receive a special invite??? Coz the couple hasn't announced anything officially??? https://t.co/XZtL5hsYTn — Sangacious (@sangacious) March 28, 2023

Did he just confirm it, otherwise if it's based on hearsay, this is embarrassing https://t.co/Oy0yCaJOUs — Shreya Mukherjee (@shreya27mukh) March 28, 2023

That over excited guy in every group 🌚 https://t.co/oSWYH1bdbJ — INFINITY (@pussyyapa) March 28, 2023

Congratulations to both of them. Parineeti's such a nice person. https://t.co/at5NXdwoKU — Mandeep Singh Bajwa (@MandeepBajwa) March 28, 2023

While we can make a choice to believe anything basis hearsay, only the duo can shed light on the truth.