The much awaited trailer of Saina is finally here, with Parineeti Chopra essaying the role of the Indian badminton champion.

The biopic, directd by Amole Gupte, brilliantly seems to capture Nehwal's journey to becoming the country's champion through grit and determination. With Manav Kaul playing the role of Nehwal's coach and Meghna Malik transforming into a doting and determined mother, the trailer shows a power-packed performance.

The movie is set to release in theatres on March 26th.

You can watch the trailer here: