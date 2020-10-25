Remember the punjabi kid from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, who counts stars?

Who loves Anjali(s)?

Oh come one, the one who says, "Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao"?

Yes, that kid is now 28 years old and all set to get married to his girlfriend Delna Shroff (I suddenly feel really old, but anyway...).

The actor who played the part, Parzaan Dastur, recently took to Instagram to make the news public with the world.

In the picture, he can be seen on one knee as he proposes to his partner. While the caption for the same reads:

Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding.

This means that the couple will be tying the knot in February.

As per reports, the two were friends from college and re-united later, and fell in love eventually.

Apart from KKHH, Parzaan also acted in movies like Zubeidaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Mohabbatein, while his Dhara ad is fresh in our memories till date.

He is now starting a new chapter of his life and we hope for nothing but the best for the couple.