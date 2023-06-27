There are over a hundred tracks that release in a month and still, there are just a handful that touch our hearts and souls.

With substandard remixes and auto-tuned voices, there’s no denying that the recent songs and their quality has come down. However, there are some singers who have blessed us with literal gems, in the recent past.

These songs, which made us laugh, smile and sob, deserve notable praise, right? Let’s reminisce, should we?

1. Tere Hawale, Laal Singh Chaddha

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh & Shilpa Rao

“Jo bhi hai sab mera tere hawale kar diya, jism ka har ruaan tere hawale kar diya.”

This song, which feels like a hug after a long evening, was, undoubtedly, the best track that was released in the recent past.

2. Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh & Sachin- Jigar

“Kisi ki na madad na dua chahiye, tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye.”

With oh-so-soothing music and comforting lyrics, we fall in love with this song every single time we hear it. It’s just addictive!

3. Ram Siya Ram, Adipurush

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir Shukla

Singer: Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon

“Janam janam ki khoj bataye, ram se chalke ram pe aaye, prem koi hum aur na jaane, ram se roothe ram se maane.”

This track, which gives us goosebumps each time we hear it, became an instant favorite as soon as it was released.

4. Tere Vaaste, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi & Altamash Faridi

“Chaand taaron se kaho ki abhi thehre zara, pehle ishq lada loon uske baad launga, tere vaaste falak se main chaand launga.”

With the right concoction of brilliant music and lyrics, this adorable song makes us want to keep listening to it on a loop forever.

5. Kesariya, Brahmastra

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh

“Kesariya tera ishq hai piya, rang jaaun jo main hath lagaun, din beete saara teri fikr mein, rain saari teri khair manaun.”

While the song initially received backlash for having the words ‘love storiaan’ in it, it soon took over social media and netizens fell in love with this piece.

6. O Bedardeya, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh

“Aye sitamgar tu zara aur sitam karde aa, aaja bewajah sa yeh rishta khatam karde aa, o bedardeya.”

This song instantly makes us emotional with its striking lyrics. Expressing a tale of unrequited love, this song is an ode to love found and love lost.

7. Shauq, Qala

Lyrics: Varun Grover

Singer: Swanand Kirkire, Shahid Mallya & Sireesha Bhagavatula

“Bikharne ka mujhko shauq hain bada, sameitega mujhko tu bata zara.”

Unless you have been living under a rock, we bet that you must have listened to this song on repeat. While all the tracks from this movie were too good, this particular song is the audience’s forever favorite!

BRB, we are going to listen to this list on a loop!