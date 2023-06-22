It’s one thing to like something, and it’s another to overdo it. And there are so many times when Bollywood misses out on the memo – almost all the remakes are proof. Bollywood films keep repeating something that works, which is repetitive and also scary, because so many times, the legacy of the original idea is ruined in the process. Despite that, someone thought that a Pasoori remake is a good idea. Pfft.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is an upcoming film that audiences are looking forward to. And we could’ve kept it like that. But according to reports, the producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala is going to work on a remake of Pasoori for it. Sure, we loved Ali Sethi’s song and recreated umpteen versions of it, but that doesn’t mean we want a remake!

Not everything good needs a revamp, Bollywood producers of all people, should know that. Of course, it didn’t sit well with fans from India and Pakistan. And here’s what Twitter has to say about it.

They are re-creating Pasoori 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Brace yourself !!! — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) June 20, 2023

can they really remake Pasoori just on a whim? afaik that's an original song and should be strictly copyrighted to its makers? so did the makers give permission to the movie makers to "recreate" the song or are they just gonna shamelessly bypass all that? how does that work? — mais||exist ✨ (@maissum) June 20, 2023

it’s a year old only and they’re making a remake of it?!??? please bollywood bring back your originality and leave pasoori alone. @cokestudio protect this song at all cost😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YUID19HIt6 — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) June 20, 2023

Bollywood remaking pasoori will be my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/LJwvWnOeQi — shaf (@waynegilante) June 20, 2023

There is really no need for bollywood to remake pasoori. — Shazia (@_shaziawahab) June 20, 2023

This is not the first time that Bollywood is inspired by Pakistani Music and this time Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film Satya Prem Ki Katha will remake Coke Studio's global hit 'Pasoori'.#Pasoori #AliSethi #ShaeGill #CokeStudio #LollywoodPictures #BollywoodFilms #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/4Y55cfiQr4 — Lollywood Pictures 🇵🇰 (@LollyPictures) June 21, 2023

LEAVE OUR MUSIC ALONE FOR ONCE??? PASOORI DOESNT NEED A THIRD CLASS COPY REMAKE WTF — m*mo DAZAI DAY!! (@jwehcpe) June 21, 2023

As a devoted pasoori fan who listens to it religiously, there's noway I can bear a remake!😭

Have u gone fucking mad? @NGEMovies — sen🥞 (@kiaraaliu) June 20, 2023

We know how the world feels about this idea. If only the makers are listening.