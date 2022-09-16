What is the extent of punishment for a crime like stealing? Are we allowed to take the judiciary into our hands? Is the answer for a crime another crime?

I ask this question because a video is going viral on Twitter. This spine-chilling clip has a thief hanging outside the window as passengers inside the train have held his hand for stealing phones from a moving train.

A crime cannot be the justification for a crime. Passengers should've pulled the emergency chain and handed him over to the railway police.



But they left him dangling on a moving train for 10 kms. And many are praising this lunacy because this country loves mob-rule & mobocracy. https://t.co/S9O16eyPex — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) September 16, 2022

Twitter is debating whether what the passengers did can be called a crime or not.

Was the second act a crime? Can you please let us know under which legal provision? — Jay (@jay_baaz) September 16, 2022

Even if u steal a diamond or a Mobile thief is a thief. I cannot imagine traveling far away frm my homeland and my mobile getting snatched away.

I justify this punishment. Why should mercy be shown for intention act of snatching others belonging? — T. Kaming Paji (@Kamingpaji) September 16, 2022

Because justice system in this country is inefficient & corrupt. He would have been in jail for few days & after that would start snatching again.

But now after this , he would not even think of snatching someone’s phone in train. — Monk who sold his platina 👁️ (@Pogba11715375) September 16, 2022

Where are the railway police? Aren’t they supposed to be on the train? With no protection for the common man, I don’t see a problem if they take law into their own hands…we are anyway in dark ages — Anbu Thiagarajan (@ajkrithika) September 16, 2022

Love to see how people like you are rattled with such stuff. And worst thing is you never understand how poor people get robbed by these monsters every day and night, sometimes you need to take law in hand and teach lesson to such monsters. And it’s his fault why to steal 😏 https://t.co/VujZn7KHFN — Mr Dom/Rudra (@the_dominance_) September 16, 2022

Good lesson for such thiefs.

I appreciate the passengers for this.

It’s the only way, you can deal with thiefs in such situation.

Those who r preaching to Pull the chain n Reporting to police, are AssHoles. https://t.co/VJQnEqZoJe — ©°Himalyan monk 🇮🇳 (@WakeUpHumanss) September 16, 2022

chor ke liye koi hamdardi nhi. inlogo ne jo bhi kiya sahi kiya. — Tanmoy Majumder (@Tanmoy17796032) September 16, 2022

Whatever the intent of the passengers may be, can the answer for a crime be another far worse crime? This seems to be some very obtuse logic. You’re risking a life because you think two wrongs make a right.

Maybe unlawful detention(kidnapping), attempt to murder.



Thief did bad but people should have acted differently, should have pulled chain, contacted RPF but then some seems to enjoy the the power over others & to deliver (instant) justice. — Shardool Singh 🇮🇳 (@shardool_singh) September 16, 2022

Cost of a person’s life is too high in comparison to the cost of a mobile phone. — Yasir Khan (@theaamKhan) September 16, 2022

Absolutely. What if that guy was killed after hitting a post? That was ridiculous. They should have pulled the chain. https://t.co/tHp0r3gpSt — Dheeraj (@dheerutweeets) September 16, 2022

Even those passenger commited a cruel crime then the robber ! https://t.co/EKUW9IumEP — Hippie🍁 (@nishukickK) September 16, 2022

This is inhuman… What even goes on in people’s minds to justify this. — Fury is out! (@new_found_fury) September 16, 2022

Next thing you knw, you get punished somewhere outside of your hometown in suspect of doing something wrong.. m sure u knw its not very uncommon — Alone Myst (@Ctrl_CV) September 16, 2022

This is just not right….. Must have been handed over to police immediately 😡 https://t.co/BF7hqkNWLj — SURESH ENGINEER (@SURESHVALUER) September 16, 2022

What have we become! — Farahhaq (@Farahhaq3) September 16, 2022

Definitely those culprits sitting inside the train should also be prosecuted. — Muhil Ananth, Kanniyakumari (@AnanthKkv) September 16, 2022

Reportedly, the train was approaching its final destination, Khagaria, when the thief was caught. He was dangling outside the window for good 10 kilometers. However, no information is available on whether any action was taken by the police.