What is the extent of punishment for a crime like stealing? Are we allowed to take the judiciary into our hands? Is the answer for a crime another crime?

I ask this question because a video is going viral on Twitter. This spine-chilling clip has a thief hanging outside the window as passengers inside the train have held his hand for stealing phones from a moving train.

Twitter is debating whether what the passengers did can be called a crime or not.

Whatever the intent of the passengers may be, can the answer for a crime be another far worse crime? This seems to be some very obtuse logic. You’re risking a life because you think two wrongs make a right.

Reportedly, the train was approaching its final destination, Khagaria, when the thief was caught. He was dangling outside the window for good 10 kilometers. However, no information is available on whether any action was taken by the police.