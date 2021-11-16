As soon as Rajkummar Rao posted photos from his and Patralekhaa's wedding, the whole nation, low-key, lit up from inside, fans everywhere were waiting for the two to tie the knot!

We all wanted to know the details, like who's wearing what, where it's happening etc. etc. So, here's a little something we bet you'll want to know about Patralekhaa's bridal sari.

If you look closely at the photos, you can see that her sari's veil or the dupatta over her head has a Bengali verse embroidered on its border. It was personally inscribed by Sabyasachi himself and looks absolutely stunning.

আমার পরান ভরা ভালোবাসা আমি তোমায় সমর্পণ করিলাম।

The verse said, 'Āmāra parāna bharā bhālōbāsā āmi tōmāẏa samarpaṇa karilāma,' or I surrender my full love to you. Doesn't this make you want to cry just a little bit? How sentimental and beautiful is this?

We wish the two a very happy married life, and for all of us to find the perfect lehenga/ sari for our wedding!