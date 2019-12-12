When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot last year, it was in a lavish, three-days, two-weddings long ceremony. And it included the music-concert version of the traditional sangeet night, that had their families light the floor on fire.

And now it appears that the couple has decided to take inspiration from their wedding, and share the same joy with other couples. Because Priyanka and Nick are all set to produce a series on sangeet for Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas shared the news about the #SangeetProject, which is untitled as of now, on her social media, while stating what it aims to celebrate.

It celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject

Couples who are 'engaged to be married in spring or summer next year (2020)' can participate in the project. You can sign up here.

Be right back, have to find a dulha ASAP.