When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot last year, it was in a lavish, three-days, two-weddings long ceremony. And it included the music-concert version of the traditional sangeet night, that had their families light the floor on fire.
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
And now it appears that the couple has decided to take inspiration from their wedding, and share the same joy with other couples. Because Priyanka and Nick are all set to produce a series on sangeet for Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas shared the news about the #SangeetProject, which is untitled as of now, on her social media, while stating what it aims to celebrate.
It celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject
Couples who are 'engaged to be married in spring or summer next year (2020)' can participate in the project. You can sign up here.
Be right back, have to find a dulha ASAP.