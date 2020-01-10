Yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - The Duch & Dutchess of Sussex made the decision to step down as the 'senior' members of the family. Following their exit or 'Megxit' as social media is fondly calling them, a hilarious comparison is being drawn. Twitter can't stop referring to Prince Harry as Shahrukh Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and TBH, we don't hate it!

i know it's cringe.jpeg but i can't shake off the rahul and anjali vibe from harry and meghan peacing out. anyway. pic.twitter.com/dk267L0LfI — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) January 8, 2020

Ek couple London bhaaga, doosra London se bhaaga. Rich prince ass boy falls in love with ordinary beautiful girl with hella star quality? Check. Marries her even though they have huge social and financial status differences? Check. Parents and khandaan giving the side-eye? Check. — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) January 9, 2020

It's a gift that keeps on giving.

Same energy: guy leaves his wealthy family and his inheritance cuz of love #Megxit #K3G pic.twitter.com/3rQxKSiPsD — Salokya Sarira (@SalazarSalokya) January 9, 2020

Meghan and Harry's decision to leave Royal household is highly evocative of ace Bollywood director Karan Johar's 2001 opus Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Megxit, as it is being called, mirrors the way in which Rahul and Anjali left the Raichand household. In this essay, I will... — Nishtha (@krantinari) January 9, 2020

People comparing Meghan-Harry to Rahul-Anjali’s plot in K3G.

Yup, can totally imagining Will going to Canada to get back his brother, dancing with Kate to You are my Soniya. Charles and Camilla joining in for Bole Chudiyaan and oh, and the Queen dies. Plausible — FiFi 🐘 (@Alfifius) January 10, 2020

“The raichand family” 😭😭😭facts bet you the queen goin off to Harry about parampara https://t.co/EFBvzmr3WZ — Rumneeek (@rumneeek) January 9, 2020

This is full blown kabhi khushi kabhi gham. 10 years later, William’s going to be flying to America saying ‘chandu ki chachi’ to Meghan https://t.co/q4p7a7ylEP — Raz (@raztweets) January 9, 2020

The queen must be singing

Aaaaaaaa aaaaaaa aaaa Kabhi khushi kabhi gham..... https://t.co/MxygaLbrDp — Dr. Bewda Rick (@SavageRaptor7) January 9, 2020

Do you also think ke voh tumhari dukaan hadapna chahta hai?