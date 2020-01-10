Yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - The Duch & Dutchess of Sussex made the decision to step down as the 'senior' members of the family. Following their exit or 'Megxit' as social media is fondly calling them, a hilarious comparison is being drawn. Twitter can't stop referring to Prince Harry as Shahrukh Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and TBH, we don't hate it! 

It's a gift that keeps on giving. 

Do you also think ke voh tumhari dukaan hadapna chahta hai?