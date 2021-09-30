Being a celebrity means you are often in the public eye, but it does not mean that you don't have the right to privacy. Unfortunately, with the rise of the paparazzi culture, a celeb's privacy has become a myth.

Like it happened recently with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt when their photo from a private vacation was shared online.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for a while now and recently traveled to Jodhpur. Soon after, their airport looks, and rumors of them scouting for a wedding venue went viral.

However, the paparazzi certainly went a step too far when photos of the two enjoying a peaceful sunset were shared online.

Soon after, people called out the paparazzi for invading their privacy:

However, this is certainly not the first time when paparazzi have crossed the line between sharing news about celebs and invading their privacy.

From capturing photos of last rites to sneakily taking shots of celebrities, the paparazzi culture has often made a mockery of a person's privacy, but it needs to stop.

Just because a person is a celebrity, does not mean they can't have their privacy. And violating a person's private space for 'content' is neither right, nor acceptable.