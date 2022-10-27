Saying “I love you,” for the first time is always a big deal. It can be a nerve wrecking act, let’s be honest. Which is why it’s often also really adorable when a person does say it for the first time! And so, this Reddit thread where people have shared how a partner said “I love you,” to them seems perfect to share with you all.

Here, take a look at what we’re talking about, because these are heartwarming AF.

1. “I came home sobbing from a very stressful, dramatic work day and he let me vent while he just listened, and listened, and listened… Then he hugged me really firm against him and told me all the ways it was going to be okay, and shared a very rational outside perspective to my ranting that shifted my perspective and dried up my tears – he had me perked right up. When I told him thank you, he just said, ‘Of course, baby. I love you.’ I was crying all over again, but out of happiness.”

– LadyAbyssa

2. “He was sleeping and talking in his sleep, mumbled it to me in the softest voice, I froze as I didn’t know what to do with myself and kept it a secret.

A week or so later we were talking about some random shit we saw in a movie and he blurted out, ‘I think I love you’ I responded with a simple ‘I know, you already told me’ the confused look on his face was priceless. And when I told him he’s been talking in his sleep he started to wonder what else he’d said. But the best bits I always kept to myself. Had a secret note on my phone where I wrote everything he said or has done in his sleep with the dates.”

– Big-Bug6427

3. “Only have ever had one person say it to me, but he first said it over text and I couldn’t say it back. But when he said it in person, it was after we were cuddling on my couch and I said it then he was like, ‘Thank God, I was convinced I had lost my chances after I told you first (a few months ago).'”

4. “I had a boyfriend trace the letters on my back while I was asleep.”

– DancingBears88

5. “About 3 weeks into knowing my current boyfriend, we were not dating and had never even done anything sexual, I took him to a party as my date. I got cross faded. I walked past him to the side of the house. He was socializing but I guess saw me and followed me.

I told him to get the f away cause I needed to puke. He was trashed himself. He was like no, ‘I’m gonna stand near you and make sure nobody comes this way to pee, etc.’ I was like, ‘No stop please leave dude, I’m so sick. I wasn’t even worried about him seeing it as much as I just didn’t want anyone else to see me. He was like absolutely not I’ll watch for you just do what you need to.

I was in the middle of puking and he said ‘I think I might really be in love with you.’ I finished and like barely sat up and was like hold that thought. Puked again and long story short I said it was sweet and I’d consider it. We were not officially dating until a bit later. I rejected him a few times but he fought hard and got me. It was the sweetest I love you I’d ever gotten.”

– BlackBoxMerlotBitch

6. “Not my story (lovely and romantic but was fairly standard), but my sister’s. She literally walked in on her boyfriend rehearsing saying he loved her in the mirror. Super cute and dorky!”

– stefsnacks

7. ” We were drunk outside of a busy bar. I was sitting in his lap and we were just looking into each others eyes. No one else existed but us. He said it, and it felt right so I said it back. Three years and some change later, I mourn that moment. At least that light and time exist somewhere in space, so that gives me comfort.”

8. “When I was over at my ex partner’s house for the first time since we started dating, we were sitting on her couch. I wasn’t really doing okay mentally being at home, so I went to hers for the day. I ended up breaking down and talking about how I was having to deal with my drunk stepdad everyday because he wasn’t working. She suddenly fell on to me and started crying too. She said she was sorry I had to go through all of that and told me she loved me (for the first time ever) and proceeded to sob into my chest for half an hour, saying sorry. Even though we broke up I still think of how amazing she was in our relationship. We are thankfully still friends , and to whoever she’ll be with next, they will be dating the sweetest most kindest being on the planet.”

– Party-Chemist-1059

9. “I was exiting his car as he dropped me off at home and he said ‘Goodnight, I love you.’ I could tell it was an accident so I asked him what he said and he acted confused and said ‘Nothing.’ I just laughed and said goodnight. Two weeks later I asked him if he meant it when he said it back then, and he said he wasn’t in the position to confirm or deny it. I said, “What if I told you I loved you?” He said ‘Well then I’d be able to confirm or deny.’ So I told him I loved him, and he told me he loved me too.“

– hungrykatana

10. “It didn’t quite work out the way he planned but it was still incredibly sweet. He traveled for long periods of time early in our relationship and would send me postcards when he got to a new city. One day I noticed that he ended one with ‘I love you’. Honestly kind of shocked me that he would just end a postcard with something that deep one day but hey- I was happy because I felt the same.

It turns out he had sent me a longer and more romantic one where he professed his love to me a week before the more casual one. However, it got lost in the mail and didn’t arrive until months later.”

11. “We were hiking and we stopped to talk and he got stressed out and looked like he was about to cry and made a bunch of faces, also started to panic and I asked what was wrong and what was happening and he just blurted out ‘I love you.’ We stood in silence for a hot minute and it was honestly one of my favorite moments.”

– FreeRangeBean

12. “The day after my birthday we were messaging and I told him how I was feeling and he literally blurted it out. He said ‘Fuck it, I love you, I’ve fallen so deeply in love with you.’ I cried my damn eyes out, I told him I loved him too. He said he couldn’t hold it In anymore.“

– Stacy3377

I hope these lit your heart and day up like a Dussehra fair .