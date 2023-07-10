Bollywood is known for its music and grandeur, and we may not always love Bollywood films, but we cannot ignore them. So much so, that we end up talking about movies and actors or actresses that we don’t like. Of course, that means that some of our opinions can be straight up controversial – ones that should not be said out loud.

So, Reddit decided to choose courage and talk about them today. And here are some that you may not like:

1. “Salman reigning the box office from 2010-2017 with those lazy ass poorly written ‘masala’ movies brought in the era of mediocrity in Bollywood which it has never really recovered from.”

– FarziRager

2. “Sidharth Malhotra isn’t even a good actor. IMO, he’s over-hyped just because of Shershaah.”

– More-Statistician-61

3. “If Deepika were a male actor, her achievements like the FIFA World Cup, Cannes jury, Times award, Oscars, etc without moving her base to Hollywood, would’ve been much more applauded. Just like how we appreciate for SRK.”

– Correct_Public4960

4. “Bollywood makes the most anodyne, yet preachy movies on social issues, while considering them to be high art.”

– jc2193

5. “Padmaavat was an average movie.”

– DragonDeninSharkTank

6. “Aditya Roy Kapur isn’t as hot as people make him out to be.”

– Reasonable_Ninja5708

7. “Bollywood needs a long break from Akshay, Arijit and Alia.”

– ted_grant

8. “Geet in Jab We Met was annoying and pretty stupid too.”

– Vast-Professional-82

9. “Don’t kill me but I don’t like SLB movies. I hate the big bright tone of the movies.”

– Paannuu

10. “If Hrithik Roshan wasn’t good looking everyone would see his average acting. But everyone simps over him and he gets let off so much. The way he overacted in his first films just like Kareena did, but Kareena gets roasted for it way more than he does.”

– Jal_Maq

We may or may not agree with them, but we sure can’t ignore them. Have a good day thinking about these opinions.