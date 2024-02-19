Corporate work culture is probably the strangest social construct we’ve created as humans. It’s pretty much a make-believe world with rules we’ve to follow that, if you think about it, is actually kinda whack. I mean, the idea that you’ve to have some amount of social elegance and know how to say what in every waking moment to move up in an organisation is literally the most Matrix-oriented human behaviour ever to exist. But, it’s also undeniable that we do need jobs, because well, money makes the world go round and so maybe we need to understand corporate work culture a little better to survive it.