Corporate work culture is probably the strangest social construct we’ve created as humans. It’s pretty much a make-believe world with rules we’ve to follow that, if you think about it, is actually kinda whack. I mean, the idea that you’ve to have some amount of social elegance and know how to say what in every waking moment to move up in an organisation is literally the most Matrix-oriented human behaviour ever to exist. But, it’s also undeniable that we do need jobs, because well, money makes the world go round and so maybe we need to understand corporate work culture a little better to survive it.
This is why this tweet by @em_Lazzy asking people the biggest lesson employment has taught them is probably a good place to start, because people have really pitched in and answered the question with significant wisdom.
Here, take a look for yourself:
Efficient workers got punished with more work https://t.co/pgbm7n007P— Jenni (@hashjenni) February 17, 2024
It seems like efficiency sometimes comes with unexpected challenges. The biggest lesson is to set clear boundaries and communicate your capacity to your employer. This ensures that your hard work is recognized and not taken advantage of.— positivity moon (@arrtnem) February 17, 2024
A workplace “needing” you is never an excuse to stay. They will remain in business, and you will be happier. Take the new job— Jordan Anthony (@jordancanthony) February 17, 2024
If your boss won't advocate for you, it's time to find a new boss. Could be at the same company by switching teams or by getting a new job.— Danielle Heberling (@deeheber) February 18, 2024
Don't discuss your office stuff at home and vice versa!— Narrative Nomad (@Idealist96) February 17, 2024
It's just a job. The rest of life is way more important.— 𝑺𝒏𝒆𝒉𝒂🐌 (@_BornToLive_) February 17, 2024
Keep relationships away from work— Ahmad Sheikh (@i_ahmadshk) February 17, 2024
Coworkers aren’t your friends.— RG| Ñuco (@RgNuco) February 18, 2024
People often confuse their job with their identity. It's important to remember that you are not your job title, and there's more to life than climbing the corporate ladder.— AlluringVee_💎 (@OmezereVivian) February 18, 2024
You should always put yourself first because you are easily replaceable for your company but not your loved ones.— نور (@shutupnoor_) February 18, 2024
When there is an opportunity to leave, take it.— Bhekisisa (@Sisa_Magwaza) February 18, 2024
Job security is a myth and corporate rewards busyness over actual production— Ryan Doser (@ryan_doser13) February 18, 2024
Your boss doesn't really care about you, he just wants you to keep performing well.— Cashiel Godwin (@CashielGodwin1) February 18, 2024
Keeping everyone on an even level is more important to company morale than acknowledging the standout performers.— Fuego ♑️ (@FizzyFlame_) February 18, 2024
What happens at work keep it at work.— 🗽 (@1lasheem) February 18, 2024
Be able to quit when you are treated poorly. Even if it means having a second job and a nest egg.— Kirby (@KirbyBerlin) February 18, 2024
HR is NOT on your side, they’re just trying to make sure the company doesn’t get sued.— L (@Muffster1971) February 18, 2024
1. There are no friends at work.— Jeremy Lans 🇰🇪 (@evancelans) February 18, 2024
2. There is someone waiting for you to resign to take your role
3. Your salary is a capital, create a business with it
4. HR is there for the company, not you
5. Always have an exit strategy
6. Avoid debts
Leave, immediately you have to. Don't overstay once you know your productivity isn't been appreciated. Avoid the regret of overstaying.— Praise Alonge (@Jesupemi28) February 18, 2024
Sometimes, no matter how hard you work or how dedicated you are, your work won't be appreciated, and you yourself can easily be replaced— Langdon ( L AE ng – d uh n ) (@Langdonbek) February 17, 2024
If you have not moved up in the past 2years, you probably never will— PickleNipz (@PickleNipz) February 17, 2024
I feel like we’ve created some jobs and titles to help ourselves feel more in control of our existence. Because do we really need to take on so much stress in life for professional occupations that don’t actually see us as anything more than a resource?