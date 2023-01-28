What makes a song good? The lyrics, the music, the singer, the actors, the directors or the DOPs? Well, it might differ from song to song, but there are some songs that have it all. Someone on Twitter asked which are such songs, and people started pouring in gems in the comment.

A song where actors, director, DOP, Musician, Singer, Lyricist – EVERY KILLED IT.

I got some beautiful gems on this thread, and I hope you too.

Has to be Chaiya Chaiya pic.twitter.com/kU6kemNbwm — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) January 24, 2023

Satrangi Re from Dil se pic.twitter.com/8wGmscERLX — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) January 27, 2023

Kyoon- Barfi — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) January 25, 2023

Khwaja Mere Khwaja – Jodhaa Akbar

Aashiyan – Barfi

Aankhon Mein Teri – Om Shanti Om

Mitwa – Lagaan

Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy (probably won't age well, but it was perfect for the time) — Anuj M (@pavlikam) January 24, 2023

This song❤️

Sung by kk

Lyrics by Nilesh misra

Acted by Irrfan khan

Music by MM kareem pic.twitter.com/ISvI2Q8Jam — CricwormAnna (@CricwormA) January 27, 2023

Kaise mujhe -gajini♥️

Amir portrays the guilt n love when he realises he choose right girl who's richer than him..w/ warmth,love hugs money

Music-ARR,Shreya's Aaa aa aa still pushes my tears🥺

Lyrics prasoon joshi-the best period💯

n moment when kalpana says "car..phir lelenge"😭 — Bhavya (@iam_bhavyaa) January 25, 2023

Tere Bina- Guru

Actors- Abhishek, Aishwarya

Lyricist-Gulzar

AR Rahman pic.twitter.com/kJd3cftxZQ — Saee (@saee_k) January 25, 2023

The way @anuragkashyap72 has approached the song 'Pardesi' in Dev D stands out for me he used dancers in bg as a storytelling tool is so unique and DP Rajeev Ravi stunning colourful visuals takes us deep into portaganist state of mind. — *last page thoughts by nirav! (@nykknyravv) January 25, 2023

Gallan Goodiyan

Kajra Re (the lyrics are pretty damn good if you see them) — Batman ke Bade Bhaiya (@ShrWorldo) January 25, 2023

Here is the reason! https://t.co/UotR4MdQlc — Keval (@sarcasticcguyy) January 27, 2023

Easy.

Ye Jo Des hai Tera – Swadesh! pic.twitter.com/PoU7GitU1u — arunbab.eth👻🏴 (@96Arun) January 27, 2023

Bismil in Haider. Man. Uff. — Sonali (@SonaliKyun) January 27, 2023

I’m listening to Premam Malare on loop now! Soo soothing, sooooo good 🤌😭