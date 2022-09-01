Celebs are known for stardom and luxurious lifestyles. While every little detail about Bollywood celebs' life excites us- imagine what it's like being their neigbhours. We stumbled upon a Reddit thread where people who have Bollywood celebs as their neigbhours shared their encounters with them.

1. "The nearest celebrities from my house were the Devgn family, yes, Ajay Devgn and Kajol Mukherji. They used to stay just on the opposite footpath from my house and their drawing rooms were visible from our window! One memory I still have is that they used to have a big TV screen in their room and sometimes I used to peep through my window and stare at their TV whenever there was any movie playing there."



Adrish Sinha

2. "Gauhar khan - sweetest person ever. Treats and greets all the members with respect, including security and drivers Donates regularly for Cat Food and also has donated for neutering. On her birthday, she went to each flat personally with a half kg chocolate cake and took their blessings."



masher19

3. "Not mine, but Irrfan Khan used to live in the same building as my friend's before he shifted to a bungalow. We once even spotted him jogging in the building. He was very polite, stopped to give a picture while returning."



Scientifichuman

4. "Malaika Arora used to live in our society in thane when she was young, she was an introvert and didn’t have many friends, my mom used to only mingle much with her. Plus my nana was the secretary of the building at that time, so he used to know all the gossip about her home at that time, and trust me you wouldn’t wanna know it."



Loud_Engineering3071

5. "Meiyang Chang! My mom used to get her hair cut by Meiyang Chang's mom! This was probably somewhere around the 80s. They were brought up around the same locality in Dhanbad so she mentions seeing him around often in her youth!"

kumspot

6. "Shaktiman/Bhishma Pitamah lived along with his extended family on the top floor of the first building I lived in Powai about 5-7 years ago. Saw him at a few building functions and parties as the guest of honour. He even has a Shaktiman Institute of Acting.”



Maleficent-Self-5305

7. "When I was a kid, Rohit Sharma used to live in the building opposite mine in the MHB colony. My older cousins used to play cricket with him during their school and college days. I had the privilege of playing with him before he became famous."



Round-Philosophy-181

8. "Ik someone who lives beside Akshay Kumar's, Sajid Nadiadwala's, Hritik Roshan's house "Prime Beach" (all of them are neighbours and live in the same building facing Juhu beach.) NGL has looked in their houses from the flat. Bohot bada aur mehenga hai bhai. Gaadiyan bhi hoti hai (mehengi wali.) Aur mai apni WagonR leke gaya tha waha."



antisocialsocialboi

9. "Sister stays near Hrithik Roshan's new apartment in Versova. He has 2 flats on the 18th and 19th floor. He visits sometimes to check the progress of ongoing interior work."



level 1 P_D_7

10. "Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay in my building when he was with Ankita Lokhande, now it's just Ankita with her husband. Arjun Bijlani also lived here but recently moved, I think. Sakshi Tanwar currently still lives here as far as I remember."

bossbitch-og

11. "Sanjay Mishra lives near my house in Vaishali Sec 4 Ghaziabad. My local milk dairy owner has a selfie framed with him, kept in front of his shop."

scorpionhunter5

12. "I don't know if you would call him a celebrity now, but Sanjay Narvekar (dedh futya from the movie Vastav) used to live in the building just opposite mine. He was at least 5-6 senior to me, so I didn't interact with him much. But I grew up watching him play cricket, participate in Govinda processions, playing Holi, etc."



Different_Shades

13. "Not me, but one of my friends used to live in Varun Dhawan’s building some years ago (when he was living with his parents often). She has interacted with his mother once."



Navigator369

15. "Lived opposite Thala (Ajith) when I lived in Chennai. Big place with tall walls and very huge tall wide gates!! Looked like a super secret government building lmao. Never saw Thala as he would only leave in cars but crowds gathered during some events like his bday. Maybe he came out to greet them. I have no exposure to southern films so I was not into it at all."



Initial-Call-4185

16. "For all 90s people who remember Band of Boys, one of them lived and practiced together in a neighbouring building. Residents always shouted at them to shut the noise and then everything changed."

TriangleLife

17. "Quite a few Marathi actors/actresses. Once I was buying some medicine. I saw one of them buying a pack of condoms. He was the guy who was Bajirao's younger brother in Bajirao Mastani."



23wintec

18. "Lived for a short time in Thakur Complex. Pooja Batra was a resident. I was a kid and friends with her brother. She was always cool and nice. Didn't have any airs about being a celebrity."

Zydus1818

