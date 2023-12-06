Thanks to Spider-Man, ‘Rizz’ has become Oxford’s Word of the Year for 2023. Now, as far away as you may be from ever complimenting someone for their ‘rizz’, know that’s not the popular perspective. This Internet slang is often used as a substitute for a person’s charm, style, charisma, or their ability to attract another person. You know, if you’re able to mesmerise someone way out of your league, you got that rizz.
Towards the end of every year, the team at Oxford University Press announces a word among a vocabulary of the most loved public expressions for the year. This time, the list included the likes of ‘Swiftie’, ‘situationship’, ‘parasocial’, ‘beige flag’, ‘de-influencing’, and more, but ‘Rizz’ beat them out and claimed the honourary title.
But truth be told, rizzing may have received its due credit now, but it was been lurking around since evermore. I mean, these 25 Indians were out there rizzing way before it was even a thing.
1. Madhubala
2. Zeenat Aman
3. SRK
4. Ratan Tata
5. Rekha
6. Sushmita Sen
7. Rajesh Khanna
8. Vinod Khanna
9. Aishwarya Rai
10. Parveen Babi
11. Dilip Kumar
12. R Madhavan
13. Sridevi
14. Madhuri Dixit
15. Jimmy Shergill
16. Jugal Hansraj
17. Juhi Chawla
18. Arjun Rampal
19. John Abraham
20. Sonali Bendre
21. Tabu
22. Akshaye Khanna
23. Shahid Kapoor
24. Mahima Chaudhary
25. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
You get it, rizzing has always been around! It’s not new.
TBH, ‘Swiftie’ personally summed up the year for me.