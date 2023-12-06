Thanks to Spider-Man, ‘Rizz’ has become Oxford’s Word of the Year for 2023. Now, as far away as you may be from ever complimenting someone for their ‘rizz’, know that’s not the popular perspective. This Internet slang is often used as a substitute for a person’s charm, style, charisma, or their ability to attract another person. You know, if you’re able to mesmerise someone way out of your league, you got that rizz.

Towards the end of every year, the team at Oxford University Press announces a word among a vocabulary of the most loved public expressions for the year. This time, the list included the likes of ‘Swiftie’, ‘situationship’, ‘parasocial’, ‘beige flag’, ‘de-influencing’, and more, but ‘Rizz’ beat them out and claimed the honourary title.

But truth be told, rizzing may have received its due credit now, but it was been lurking around since evermore. I mean, these 25 Indians were out there rizzing way before it was even a thing.

1. Madhubala

2. Zeenat Aman

3. SRK

4. Ratan Tata

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Rekha

6. Sushmita Sen

7. Rajesh Khanna

8. Vinod Khanna

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Aishwarya Rai

10. Parveen Babi

11. Dilip Kumar

12. R Madhavan

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Sridevi

14. Madhuri Dixit

15. Jimmy Shergill

Twitter

16. Jugal Hansraj

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Juhi Chawla

18. Arjun Rampal

19. John Abraham

20. Sonali Bendre

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Tabu

22. Akshaye Khanna

23. Shahid Kapoor

24. Mahima Chaudhary

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

You get it, rizzing has always been around! It’s not new.

TBH, ‘Swiftie’ personally summed up the year for me.