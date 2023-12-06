Thanks to Spider-Man, ‘Rizz’ has become Oxford’s Word of the Year for 2023. Now, as far away as you may be from ever complimenting someone for their ‘rizz’, know that’s not the popular perspective. This Internet slang is often used as a substitute for a person’s charm, style, charisma, or their ability to attract another person. You know, if you’re able to mesmerise someone way out of your league, you got that rizz.

GIPHY

Towards the end of every year, the team at Oxford University Press announces a word among a vocabulary of the most loved public expressions for the year. This time, the list included the likes of ‘Swiftie’, ‘situationship’, ‘parasocial’, ‘beige flag’, ‘de-influencing’, and more, but ‘Rizz’ beat them out and claimed the honourary title.

Oxford

But truth be told, rizzing may have received its due credit now, but it was been lurking around since evermore. I mean, these 25 Indians were out there rizzing way before it was even a thing.

1. Madhubala

Indian actors rizz
The Better India

2. Zeenat Aman

people who rizzed before it was a thing
Medium

3. SRK

people who rizzed before it was a thing
BBC

4. Ratan Tata

people who rizzed before it was a thing

5. Rekha

people who rizzed before it was a thing
News18

6. Sushmita Sen

people who rizzed before it was a thing
Vogue India

7. Rajesh Khanna

people who rizzed before it was a thing
Dawn

8. Vinod Khanna

people who rizzed before it was a thing
The Express Tribune

9. Aishwarya Rai

people who rizzed before it was a thing
Pinterest

10. Parveen Babi

people who rizzed before it was a thing
HerZindagi

11. Dilip Kumar

rizz word of the year
Youngisthan

12. R Madhavan

rizz word of the year
Filmfare

13. Sridevi

rizz word of the year
Pinterest

14. Madhuri Dixit

rizz word of the year
iDiva

15. Jimmy Shergill

rizz word of the year
Twitter

16. Jugal Hansraj

rizz word of the year
Anandabazaar

17. Juhi Chawla

rizz word of the year
Pinterest

18. Arjun Rampal

rizz word of the year
Humaraphotos

19. John Abraham

rizz word of the year
Indiawords

20. Sonali Bendre

rizz word of the year
The Express Tribune

21. Tabu

rizz word of the year
TOI Photos

22. Akshaye Khanna

rizz word of the year
Reddit

23. Shahid Kapoor

rizz word of the year
Shaadiwish

24. Mahima Chaudhary

rizz word of the year
ZoomTV Entertainment

25. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

rizz word of the year
Hindustan Times

You get it, rizzing has always been around! It’s not new.

TBH, ‘Swiftie’ personally summed up the year for me.