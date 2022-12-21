Back in our childhood, newspapers were quite helpful to find out when our favourite cartoons, films, shows would be aired on television. There was a particular section for it, remember? And this is probably why most of us would pick newspaper. I definitely did.
Someone on Twitter has reminded us of those times and it is pure nostalgia.
A Twitter user (journalist), @priyankathiru, posted a photo of the entertainment section in a newspaper which features the schedules of various cartoons, films, and shows. In the picture, we can see them under channels like Cartoon Network, Star World, and Discovery Channel.
“This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001! #nostalgia,” the user wrote.
Here’s the post:
Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:
For which cartoon would you read newspapers for? I did for Scooby Doo Where Are You?, The Powerpuff Girls, Swat Kats, Dexter’s Laboratory, and more. Take me back!