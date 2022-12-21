Back in our childhood, newspapers were quite helpful to find out when our favourite cartoons, films, shows would be aired on television. There was a particular section for it, remember? And this is probably why most of us would pick newspaper. I definitely did.

The Powerpuff Girls. Source: Tenor

Someone on Twitter has reminded us of those times and it is pure nostalgia.

A Twitter user (journalist), @priyankathiru, posted a photo of the entertainment section in a newspaper which features the schedules of various cartoons, films, and shows. In the picture, we can see them under channels like Cartoon Network, Star World, and Discovery Channel.

“This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001! #nostalgia,” the user wrote.

Here’s the post:

This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001! #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/cYtYaurIsz — Priyanka Thirumurthy (@priyankathiru) December 19, 2022

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:

The way I used to spend atleast 30 mins going through all the channels's list to make myself a perfect day schedule. Had almost forgotten about this being even a thing I'm gonna cry https://t.co/kYXbjG5491 — Sameer (@zenith_sue) December 20, 2022

i actually checked this everyday before going to school knowing exactly when which show aired it was beautiful https://t.co/UcGRlLb3G8 — sm🦗 (@whorezum) December 20, 2022

Everyday after school confirm check newspaper for this HAHAHA https://t.co/rrlewlOXTN — niqqyy 🇵🇸 (@MuhdAniqAqil) December 20, 2022

Omgggg I totally forgot abt this, it was the only reason why 6 year old me would open the newspaper https://t.co/lX0nII0jHQ — summerblues (@summerblues_23) December 20, 2022

I WOULD WATCH OUT FOR THE BARBIE MOVIES 8:30-9:30 PM ON THURSDAYS AND THEN FRIDAYS!! https://t.co/Smub8m1SYe — Ayushi (@dramatickles) December 20, 2022

oh wait is THE throwback I used to read this everyday. https://t.co/kpvQD4qaFX — ashi (@yawnification) December 20, 2022

Back then one of the two pages of the newspaper that I used to read. Other one was the Sports page https://t.co/dq4MTZvcwO — Ann Mathew ⭐ (@bindiyannsmitha) December 20, 2022

Used to run from school as soon as the bell rings just to watch this #SwatKats @ 4 PM despite them playing the same episodes in repetitively. #Goldenera https://t.co/H0UDGTTuYO pic.twitter.com/KGyNrGZCYw — Sanjeevee sadagopan (@sanjusadagopan) December 20, 2022

Oh man! That lineup of shows!!!!! https://t.co/QN0dMHGcuy — Samuel Furtado (@SamFurtado9) December 20, 2022

Oh my god. I would browse this with such excitement. 🥺 https://t.co/W3aqhX3Yvb — Radhika Raghu (@radsraghu) December 20, 2022

what has changed majorly is the number of different shows that use to come.

now @Discovery is all about Man vs wild & @cartoonnetwork is Doreamon. https://t.co/KFax1uAOzK — gaurav rathor (@gauravrathor) December 21, 2022

Used to check this for movies🤧 https://t.co/hh9xDnbkAx — indigo💙⁷ (@luvurmine) December 21, 2022

😪😪😪 where are those days….. https://t.co/WTGXYIwRx4 — Suniyani 🍃🍃🍂 (@rayofsun28) December 21, 2022

Richie rich in the afternoon? Which year was it???? https://t.co/fjpde9b5Xt — yatri🐼 (@lilyamborse) December 21, 2022

wo purane din, wo suhane din https://t.co/yESvtwg8Y8 — Aryan Yadav (@aryanyadav1952) December 21, 2022

If you're living your childhood in this era 😁 https://t.co/HLtXWQ92Nd — chiQuititaa 🦋 (@chiquititaaoxx) December 21, 2022

I used to wait for timings. https://t.co/X8khnhwxiP — Samir Jha (@Samirjhapeace) December 21, 2022

For which cartoon would you read newspapers for? I did for Scooby Doo Where Are You?, The Powerpuff Girls, Swat Kats, Dexter’s Laboratory, and more. Take me back!