It's time to take out that black nail paint and look for your Tumblr password again, because we have good news for every emo kid out there.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is back on Netflix!

Ezra Miller with that hair? Paul Rudd with our favourite dialogue?

I know what I'll be watching and sobbing to tonight, and so does Twitter.

Netflix finally added perks of being a wallflower so I will be reverting back to this stage of my life pic.twitter.com/zZ27OHVCkk — mac (@macey_hammond) April 1, 2020

perks of being a wallflower is on netflix and im living at home again after living independently for a year and a half



my childhood depressive emo phase: pic.twitter.com/Azt2IFoXxC — your quar-entertainment (@caalliesheaa) April 1, 2020

me: owns Perks of Being A Wallflower on dvd and religiously watches it monthly



Netflix: hey we have Perks of Being A Wallflower now



also me: pic.twitter.com/G3KHo5ILdA — hannah (@robinscoopsahoy) April 1, 2020

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is now on Netflix. Might fuck around and give myself an unnecessary emotional wrecking by rewatching. pic.twitter.com/s0I4tHbQir — Mikey’s social distancing (@Mikey_11_Alvin) April 1, 2020

Perks of being a Wallflower on Netflix now....the way y’all bout to lose your minds about to make this tumblr pic.twitter.com/Hz5wtVvWDl — female trait (@8thdemo) April 2, 2020

they put the perks of being a wallflower on netflix after all these years pic.twitter.com/WiIbdkJqRf — emma-cate (@emmacathx) April 1, 2020

In honor if perks of being a wallflower being added to Netflix let’s not forget that Paul Rudd got to deliver the only line that matters in like the whole movie pic.twitter.com/PqYv6k7h7s — katharine (@thekatc) April 2, 2020

perks of being a wallflower on netflix excites me far too much for someone w it on dvd — ✯ scott pilgrim ✯ (@Brooke_SP4) April 2, 2020

omg the perks of being a wallflower is finally being put on netflix... the government really wants us to convert back to the 2012 tumblr versions of ourselves.... pic.twitter.com/ziLnduOEsu — chris evans please notice me (@puppyluver666) March 26, 2020

since perks of being a wallflower is finally on netflix, I think now is a really good time to appreciate ezra miller’s range pic.twitter.com/MDcJp1Hfjt — hannah (@nargIesIuna) April 2, 2020

THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER GOT ADDED TO NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/w89BWrKlh3 — cloe (@fiImbutera) April 1, 2020

The perks of being a wallflower got put up on Netflix today. So who’s ready to cry in their beds today 🙋🏼‍♀️ — Texas (@strittss) April 1, 2020

The perks of being a wallflower is on Netflix pic.twitter.com/nQneBjXbgv — andy (@andrewxramirez) April 1, 2020

the fucking perks of being a wallflower is on netflix now????? didn’t plan on crying tonight but looks like it’s sad boi o’clock — ً (@allyman420) April 2, 2020

Perks of being a wallflower is on Netflix? Excuse me while I bring hipster junior year me back. We got shit to cry about pic.twitter.com/zSHGmoE7QR — Leslie Castillo (@WhereAreThouLes) April 2, 2020

me tonight bc The Perks of Being a Wallflower is on Netflix. gtg pic.twitter.com/gIu01GUGJv — Nat (@notalieee) April 2, 2020

perks of being a wallflower is back on Netflix



twitter: logged out ➡️

tumblr: logged in ⬅️ — kat (@backstreetbois) April 2, 2020

perks of being a wallflower is finally on netflix



me: hello darkness my old friend pic.twitter.com/aChlvZZg8b — 𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓵𝓮 (@nicolejacuzzi) April 2, 2020

Cue the Arctic Monkeys music.