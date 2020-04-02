It's time to take out that black nail paint and look for your Tumblr password again, because we have good news for every emo kid out there.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower is back on Netflix!
Ezra Miller with that hair? Paul Rudd with our favourite dialogue?
I know what I'll be watching and sobbing to tonight, and so does Twitter.
perks of being a wallflower is on netflix and im living at home again after living independently for a year and a half— your quar-entertainment (@caalliesheaa) April 1, 2020
my childhood depressive emo phase: pic.twitter.com/Azt2IFoXxC
me: owns Perks of Being A Wallflower on dvd and religiously watches it monthly— hannah (@robinscoopsahoy) April 1, 2020
Netflix: hey we have Perks of Being A Wallflower now
also me: pic.twitter.com/G3KHo5ILdA
Perks of being a Wallflower on Netflix now....the way y’all bout to lose your minds about to make this tumblr pic.twitter.com/Hz5wtVvWDl— female trait (@8thdemo) April 2, 2020
they put the perks of being a wallflower on netflix after all these years pic.twitter.com/WiIbdkJqRf— emma-cate (@emmacathx) April 1, 2020
In honor if perks of being a wallflower being added to Netflix let’s not forget that Paul Rudd got to deliver the only line that matters in like the whole movie pic.twitter.com/PqYv6k7h7s— katharine (@thekatc) April 2, 2020
omg the perks of being a wallflower is finally being put on netflix... the government really wants us to convert back to the 2012 tumblr versions of ourselves.... pic.twitter.com/ziLnduOEsu— chris evans please notice me (@puppyluver666) March 26, 2020
since perks of being a wallflower is finally on netflix, I think now is a really good time to appreciate ezra miller’s range pic.twitter.com/MDcJp1Hfjt— hannah (@nargIesIuna) April 2, 2020
THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER GOT ADDED TO NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/w89BWrKlh3— cloe (@fiImbutera) April 1, 2020
The perks of being a wallflower got put up on Netflix today. So who’s ready to cry in their beds today 🙋🏼♀️— Texas (@strittss) April 1, 2020
The perks of being a wallflower is on Netflix pic.twitter.com/nQneBjXbgv— andy (@andrewxramirez) April 1, 2020
the fucking perks of being a wallflower is on netflix now????? didn’t plan on crying tonight but looks like it’s sad boi o’clock— ً (@allyman420) April 2, 2020
Perks of being a wallflower is on Netflix? Excuse me while I bring hipster junior year me back. We got shit to cry about pic.twitter.com/zSHGmoE7QR— Leslie Castillo (@WhereAreThouLes) April 2, 2020
me tonight bc The Perks of Being a Wallflower is on Netflix. gtg pic.twitter.com/gIu01GUGJv— Nat (@notalieee) April 2, 2020
perks of being a wallflower is back on Netflix— kat (@backstreetbois) April 2, 2020
twitter: logged out ➡️
tumblr: logged in ⬅️
perks of being a wallflower is finally on netflix— 𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓵𝓮 (@nicolejacuzzi) April 2, 2020
me: hello darkness my old friend pic.twitter.com/aChlvZZg8b
Cue the Arctic Monkeys music.