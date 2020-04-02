It's time to take out that black nail paint and look for your Tumblr password again, because we have good news for every emo kid out there. 

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is back on Netflix! 

Ezra Miller with that hair? Paul Rudd with our favourite dialogue? 

I know what I'll be watching and sobbing to tonight, and so does Twitter. 

Cue the Arctic Monkeys music. 