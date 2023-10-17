Nine years ago, when shows like Friends and How I Met Your Mother had just begun to dominate our day-to-day conversations, TVF gave us our very own and India’s first web series titled ‘Permanent Roommates’. The show revolved around the lives of a young couple, Mikesh and Tanya, who enter a live-in relationship and navigate their life, career, and relationship.

The show was an immediate hit and paved the way for countless compelling stories in the form of web series in India. The show witnessed a second-season release in 2016, and now, 7 years later, the series is all set to make a return with the third season. Amazon Prime Videos released the trailer for Permanent Roomates S3 last weekend.

Permanent Roomates S3 Trailer | Prime Videos YouTube

And naturally, fans can’t wait for it:

Permanent Roomates S3 Trailer Reactions | Prime Videos YouTube

To me, Permanent Roomates is a bundle of memories. The one that introduced me to live in relationships and portrayed it realistically.

The season 3 will start streaming from 18 October 2023.