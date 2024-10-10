Just when we thought Bigg Boss couldn’t get any more wild, Bigg Boss 18 dropped a plot twist—introducing Gadhraj, a donkey, as the 19th contestant. Yep, it’s true. A donkey. While the audience may have been amused, PETA India definitely wasn’t.

PETA India officially stepped in and called for the removal of Gadhraj from the show. In a letter addressed to none other than Salman Khan, they expressed concern over the ethics of using a donkey as part of a high-stress reality show environment. The letter highlighted how confining the poor animal in a small space, exposed to bright lights and noise, could lead to major stress, something that animals, especially donkeys, definitely don’t need.

PETA went a step further, urging Salman to use his influence to convince the producers to ditch the idea of using animals for entertainment entirely. They even offered to rehome Gadhraj in a peaceful sanctuary where he could live his best life with other rescued animals. Because let’s face it, he didn’t sign up for this.

A Donkey has been held captive in BiggBoss house and obviously seems in distress. The producers will claim no harm is being done, but even constricting this animal is ABUSE. @JioCinema @PetaIndia @Dept_of_AHD @RNTata2000 @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/L6NbO833uX — Amit (@Goddamittt) October 8, 2024

This appeal from PETA has opened up conversations about ethical practices in entertainment. It’s clear that the drama in Bigg Boss has gone from human antics to questions about animal welfare.

Will Gadhraj get to live out the rest of the season, or will Salman step in for his exit? Guess we’ll have to wait for the next twist in the tale!