In a bid to keep the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput alive, over 50 thousand people have signed a petition demanding his wax statue to be installed in Madame Tussauds London.

Started by Sophie Rehman Timurid, the petition, In Loving Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput: To add his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, states:

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death shouldn't be the only way we remember him. He did some amazing movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che! and Chhichhore. He was even signed on by NITI Aayog to promote its Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP). Sign my petition asking for his wax model to be added to the Bollywood fraternity at Madame Tussaud's Museum in London. We will all miss him but let's keep the memory of his work alive!

As of now, it has 56,494 signatures.

Earlier, a person named Tanny Singh had also filed a similar petition, in which he had written:

Our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput was cruelly taken away from us at an extremely young age. His death has left a gaping hole in all our hearts and not a day goes by when he is not remembered. To honour this beautiful legend who touched so many lives, we would like him immortalised as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.

Sushant had died due to suicide on June 14 and the case has witnessed new disclosures every second day since then.



His untimely demise has also led to a widespread discussion about nepotism in the Hindi film industry, and a social media revolution demanding justice in the case.