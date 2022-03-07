Shark Tank India not only made us familiar with entrepreneurial lingo but also had us excited about the lives of the contestants and judges after the show was wrapped. One such contestant was Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare aka Jugaadu Kamlesh - as his pitch became the highlight of the season.

Ever since Peyush Bansal invested in Kamlesh's hand drawn carts, people have been interested in the whereabouts of the contestant. After a glimpse of their first meeting post the show, everyone has been even more excited to know about the progress. As a result, Peyush Bansal shared an update on Kamlesh and his product.

In an Instagram post, Peyush wrote about the plan for the product that Kamlesh pitched on the show. He mentioned that the process of design has been initiated with the help of a team of professional industrial designers. Post this, the team met with farmers and took a lot of feedback. He added that the problems associated with the product will be addressed with optimisations.

People were clearly happy about the extensive update and the reactions are proof.

Jugaadu Kamlesh won many hearts after his appearance on Shark Tank India, specifically because his intent behind the product was to help farmers and we're rooting for him and the product.