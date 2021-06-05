In the world of the silver screen, there are some distinct movies that leave an indelible mark on our psyche. While some movies are shot at exotic locations with an extravagant cast, there are a number of movies that have only a single actor to sprinkle the magic.

Here is a list of such movies starring just one actor.

1. Life Of Pi - Suraj Sharma

The plot of the movie revolves around a man called "Pi" Patel and how he is drifting in the Pacific Ocean on a lifeboat with a tiger, after surviving a shipwreck at the tender age of 16. In 2013, the movie bagged the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

2. 127 Hours - James Franco

Based on ‘Between a Rock and a Hard Place’ by Aron Ralston, the movie revolves around a mountain climber who gets trapped under a boulder while canyoneering alone. The movie was also nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Actor and Best Picture.

3. Cast Away - Tom Hanks

This survival drama movie focuses on a FedEx executive, who experiences a major physical and emotional transformation after a crash landing on a deserted island. In 2002, the movie won the Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition.

4. Gravity - Sandra Bullock

Revolving around two astronauts who work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space, this movie is a must-watch. At the 86th Academy Awards, the movie received ten nominations and bagged seven awards.

5. Trapped - Rajkummar Rao

This movie is based on a man who struggles to survive after he unintentionally locks himself up in a high-rise apartment devoid of food, water and electricity. At the 63rd Filmfare Awards, the movie was nominated in seven categories and won three awards.

6. Locke - Tom Hardy

Revolving around a man who receives a call for the biggest challenge of his career, the entire movie takes place in a BMW car. The movie was shot over a period of eight nights and was premiered at the 70th Venice Film Festival in 2013.

7. The Shallows - Blake Lively

The storyline of the movie is based on a woman who was attacked by a white shark and how she fought for her life as the deadly predator circled her in its feeding ground. This movie is a must-watch for every adventure-seeker.

8. All Is Lost - Robert Redford

This movie centres on a veteran mariner, who is forced to face his own mortality after a collision with a shipping container at sea. Among several honours, the movie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Sound Editing and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score.

9. Yaadein - Sunil Dutt

Revolving around a scared and regretful man who assumes that his wife and son left him after they are not found at home, this movie was the first of its kind. It was the first Bollywood movie to feature a single actor.

10. Buried - Ryan Reynolds

The storyline of the movie focuses on a truck driver from the US working in Iraq, who is attacked and buried alive in a wooden coffin along with a lighter, glowsticks and a mobile phone. This phenomenal movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010.

11. I Am Legend - Will Smith

The movie focuses on a man who is the sole survivor and how he struggles to find a cure for a plague that killed and transformed the entire human race into monsters. The seventh-highest grossing movie of 2007, it was also the largest-ever box office hit for a non-Christmas movie released in the US.

12. Wild - Reese Witherspoon

This biographical adventure drama focuses on the solo hike a woman takes to recover from a recent personal tragedy. Premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2014, the movie also received two nominations at the 87th Academy Awards.

13. Moon - Sam Rockwell

This science-fiction movie revolves around an astronaut, who meets a younger version of himself after his health takes a drastic turn while coming back to Earth from the moon. The movie was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best British Film and won the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation.

14. The Machinist - Christian Bale

Revolving around an industrial worker who hasn't slept in a year, this psychological thriller is a must-watch for every suspense-fanatic. The actor lost 62 pounds, that’s roughly 28 kilograms, for this role.

