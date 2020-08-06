There's 104 days of summer vacation and this time school's not coming along to end it because the official trailer for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is finally here.

That's right! Candace (Ashley Tisdale) is back to expose her siblings' scientific experiments to their mom (Caroline Rhea) but fails yet again. But the twist now is that Candace gets caught up and gets abducted by species from another planet and ends up in space.

Phineas (Vincent Martella), Ferb and the entire gang including Isabella, Baljeet, Bobby and even Perry The Platypus end up finally meeting Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and get on a mission to save Candace.

The movie will premiere on Disney+ this August 28 and we can't wait.

Watch the entire trailer here :

