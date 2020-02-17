After totally winning us over with Fleabag and Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is back with a rom-com thriller Run. And the teaser has us catching more feelings than we can handle.

Starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson in the lead roles, the show appears to focus on two old lovers reconnecting via a single text that reads Run. Clearly there are old pacts and new adventures in play, and we can't wait to jump in on the action.

The show has been produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, who also produced Fleabag. Reportedly, it also stars Phoebe in a guest role. You can watch the teaser here:

The series will premiere on April 12. All images are screenshots from the trailer.