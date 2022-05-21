As the second season of Panchayat continues to make waves for its quick-witted humour and extraordinary representation of complex social issues that are often passed over by mainstream media, an old photo of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav has resurfaced.
The duo plays the loving couple of Manju Devi and Pradhan Ji, who like most Indian parents share a bond of deep mutual trust and affection amidst relentless banter and vivacious back and forth.
The adorable picture can't help but warm our hearts:
Here's what the internet had to say:
Both Gupta and Yadav are unsung heroes of their craft. It is commendable to see them finally being granted a platform to showcase power-packed performances and effortless chemistry.