As the second season of Panchayat continues to make waves for its quick-witted humour and extraordinary representation of complex social issues that are often passed over by mainstream media, an old photo of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav has resurfaced.

The duo plays the loving couple of Manju Devi and Pradhan Ji, who like most Indian parents share a bond of deep mutual trust and affection amidst relentless banter and vivacious back and forth.

The adorable picture can't help but warm our hearts:

Here's what the internet had to say:

Ye hota hai relationship goal🥺♥️ — Sonyyy 🐋 (@KalyugKiDevii) May 20, 2022

Relationship goals ki category me ye nahi aayega kya? pic.twitter.com/e303plsykc — Gaurav (@gauravtweetsss) May 20, 2022

Haan, Jaise Shah Rukh aur Kajol real life husband wife hain. — Lal Kaptaan (@LalKaptaan) May 20, 2022

One of finest actors.. they aged like Wine 🍷 — Subrat Padhi (@SubratPadhi17) May 21, 2022

Neena Gupta was one of the bold and beautiful actress at that time ,no doubt why Viv Richards fell in love with her — Whistle Podu (@cricket_loveer7) May 20, 2022

Raghubir Yadav is underrated actor in film industry. Film 'Damu' is my favourite. — Techie In Equity (@techieinequity) May 21, 2022

solid actors both of them. Were also good in sandeep aur pinky faarar — Chaitanya (@seajay0239) May 20, 2022

Thats an amazing shot of 2 talented actors paired together three decades apart — Me (@replytosnp) May 21, 2022

Both Gupta and Yadav are unsung heroes of their craft. It is commendable to see them finally being granted a platform to showcase power-packed performances and effortless chemistry.