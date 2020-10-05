There are times, when Bollywood meets the west and we're left absolutely shook. From Anupam Kher and Drake to Abhishek Bachchan and Ed Sheeran, there are some across-the-border friendships that none of us saw coming.

1. Anupam Kher & Drake

Anupam Kher & Drake
Source: Twitter

2. Karan Johar & Katy Perry

Karan Johar & Katy Perry
Source: Guld News

3. Bipasha Basu & Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Celeb News

4. Aishwarya Rai & Eva Longoria

Aishwarya Rai & Eva Longoria
Source: Neoscope

5. Anupam Kher & Robert De Niro

6. Abhishek Bachchan & Ed Sheeran

Abishek Bachchan & Ed Sheeran
Source: Twitter

7. Sonu Sood & Jackie Chan

Sonu Sood & Jackie Chan
Source: India TV

8. Farah Khan & Ed Sheeran

Source: NDTV

10. Sussanne Khan & Chris Martin

Source: Twitter

11. Shraddha Kapoor & Chris Martin

Source: Twitter

Which one did you not see coming?