There are times, when Bollywood meets the west and we're left absolutely shook. From Anupam Kher and Drake to Abhishek Bachchan and Ed Sheeran, there are some across-the-border friendships that none of us saw coming.
1. Anupam Kher & Drake
2. Karan Johar & Katy Perry
3. Bipasha Basu & Cristiano Ronaldo
4. Aishwarya Rai & Eva Longoria
5. Anupam Kher & Robert De Niro
6. Abhishek Bachchan & Ed Sheeran
7. Sonu Sood & Jackie Chan
8. Farah Khan & Ed Sheeran
10. Sussanne Khan & Chris Martin
11. Shraddha Kapoor & Chris Martin
Which one did you not see coming?