He may be the son of a superstar, but he has made his mark, first in the South Indian film industry and later in Bollywood! Dulquer Salmaan aka Kunjika, DK has won hearts by playing many roles.
Here are some photos of Dulquer to make your day.
1. Yes, he let his daughter paint his nails
2. Can we have a bite?
3. If you haven’t watched Solo do it today!
4. The man who defines class
5. I survived The Zoya Factor cuz of him
6. Swooning
7. Oh Boy, Oh Boy Charlie
8. Damn you Salmaan
Still taking baby steps ! Track suit : @asos Jacket : @geneslhofficial @rizwanssk Shoes : @nike Images : @vaishnavpraveen @thehouseofpixels Styled by : @abhilashatd Assisted by : @dipteeagarwal @shivani.sarin #throwback #stepbystep #actorlife #shootlife #everydayimhustlin #somedaysigetknockeddown #butigetupagain #yourenever #youknowtherest
9. Those Eyes!
10. Indian Jack Sparrow?
11. Now we know how is among the most desirable man of the country
12. I am short of words here
13. Ultra hot
The recent shoot we did for @vanithaofficial ! Blame my pained expression on @Shanishaki and his time taking 🤣 #photoshoot #afterages #thatbeardowithalenso #makingmemakestrangefaces #tryingintense #butfailing #butsooooofun #letsdomoreofthis #bikerboy #knightriders #myboyshootingme Photography & Styling : the one and only @shanishaki Retouch : Jemini Ghosh Photography assistants : Sreeraj, Ajith Varghese, Justin & Girilal Bike courtesy : Classic Motors Clothes : Underground Calicut Waiting in the sidelines : @jazz_superstar @gregg_dawg @jom.v
14. Too much cuteness in one pic
15. Proud father
Being wished on Father's Day is a blessing I can't explain in words. The day you were born I felt I was born again. Forever more this will be you and me. No matter how much you grow up or where you go you'll always be my baby girl. You bring us more joy than we ever imagined possible. Love like we never knew existed. And everyday it only grows with you. Pic credit to your doting mumma. #maryamspapa #putchkooma #bundle #myheartonmyheart #blessed #mybabygirl #illholdyouforever