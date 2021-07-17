Manisha Koirala has been a part of the Hindi film industry for three decades. And we've spent this time constantly being awed by her scintillating performances and powerful screen presence.

Don't take our word for it, just take a look at her journey in pictures:

Koirala made her debut in Hindi movies with Saudagar in 1991. And even today, it stands as one of the most popular debuts ever made.

Fast at the heels of Saudagar, came her second hit, Yalgaar.

Pretty soon, the nation was humming ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga and the girl in question was Manisha in 1942: A Love Story.

And to think, she wasn't the first choice for the film!

Manisha's next project was Bombay, which established her as an actor who could charm the audience with both, her powerful performance and her captivating screen presence.

From there on, there was no looking back. Remember her stunning style on display in Akele Hum Akele Tum?

But it was Khamoshi that cemented her place as the reigning queen of everlasting beauty.

From Gupt to the Dil Se, Manisha took over every frame as her own with her impeccable performance and doe-eyed beauty.

Stunning does not even begin to describe it!

Slowly, Manisha started donning different hats, but her acting prowess was never in question.

From 2012 to 2014, Manisha battled cancer and took a break from the movies. Later, with her comeback, she left people stunned, yet again.

Her recent projects, both Sanju and Lust Stories, have once again made the world fall in love with her, and rightfully so.

What a queen!