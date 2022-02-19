There's another Bollywood wedding this season and fans are very excited about it. Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The photos and videos from the wedding events have gone viral on social media, and it definitely looks like a whole lot of fun..

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur look gorgeous, all decked up in their wedding attires.

Photos of various rituals have also surfaced on social media, with Thakur looking the picture of grace in an all-red attire.

We love these pictures from the haldi ceremony and of course, the dance. I mean, is it even a desi wedding if you don't turn the haldi ceremony into a mini Holi?

Massey and Thakur have been dating for a while now. Rumors of the two tying the knot first surfaced during Valentine's. However, it's only now that the photos of the ceremony have gone viral. And these happy photos of the couple are making us smile wide too.