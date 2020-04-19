People often form opinions about actors who play certain roles in movies or tv shows.

However, the reality might be different.

Let's have a look at our on-screen 'bahus' and how they are in real life

1: Shraddha Arya

She plays Dr. Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya. She started her career with India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj after which she never looked back. She has done Tamil movie, Kannada movies, a Malayalam movie and 2 movies in Bollywood.

Shraddha holds a degree in Economics from University of Mumbai and loves beaches and travelling.

2. Rhea Sharma

Rhea plays Mishti Agarwal in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. It's a spin-off of one the longest-running TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She made her television debut in 2014

Rhea likes swimming in her free time and also enjoys reading and dancing.

3. Erica Fernandes

Erica always wanted to be a model and actress. She enrolled for a BA degree from St Andrew's College, Bandra but discontinued to pursue modelling. She won the title of Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra 2011. Erica known for her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Erica loves drawing, fashion and interior designing.

4. Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa's real name is Antara Biswas. The beautiful and talented Mona Lisa is a well-known name in Bhojpuri cinema and has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

Nobody can forget her character Mohana from the serial Nazar. She was the antagonist on the serial but won hearts of fans nationwide.

She is married to Vikrant Singh, who is also an actor. She participated in the 8th season of the reality dance show, Nach Baliye with her husband. She used to work in a restaurant during her struggling days.

5. Amrapali Gupta

From her debut in Khushiyan on DD National to portraying Suraiya Asgar Mirza in Bahu Begum, this Lucknow girl has come a long way. She is known for her negative roles.

Amrapali took a break from her on screen career after having baby.

6. Hina Khan

Hina is known for her role in the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. The talented actress is a recipient of the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke Award and has also won 18 other awards.

She is a fitness freak and and loves the gym.

7. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's debut show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was everyone's favourite. However, she is known best for playing the role of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz.

The 'Ishqbaaz' actress is known for her chic dressing sense. Her wardrobe can make anyone jealous. She also loves doing Zumba and holds an MBA degree.

8. Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika is best known for her portrayal of goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has also acted in Hindi,Tamil, and Telugu films.

She loves animals, especially dogs and has four of her own.

9. Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi aka Zoya from Qubool Hai holds an MA degree in English and started her career in Punjabi films.

Before venturing into acting, Surbhi wanted to become a teacher. She is a bookworm and loves to cook. She also used to be a radio jockey.

10. Hiba Nawab

Hiba worked as a child artist in Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. Recently she won an Indian Telly Award for the Best Actor In A Comic Role (Female) for Jijaji Chhat Per Hain.

Hiba loves to talk and connect with people.Her mother is her best friend and she loves singing.

11. Sukirti Kandpal

Sukirti's career started at the age of 19. A versatile actress, she has done a variety of roles in her career including lead, supporting, music videos and guest appearances.

In 2016, Sukirti associated with the "Sarvodaya Women Empowerment", an initiative by Nainital police.

12. Aishwarya Sakhuja

Aishwarya was a Miss India finalist in 2006. She is a model turned actress. She hosted the famous show, Hello Kaun? Pehchaan Kaun in 2008-09.

Aishwarya has spoken openly about her battles with depression and anxiety. She recently said, “The best way to tackle this is workout physically. When you workout, happy hormones are released. You will feel productive.”

13. Rati Pandey

Rati Pandey is not an unknown face to the Indian audience. Rati studied commerce at Miranda House, Delhi University. Rati's career starts form talent-hunt reality show Idea Zee Cinestars. In 2011, she was offered the lead role in the show 'Hitler Didi'.

She loves acting and mimicking and has a passion for learning different languages.

14. Additi Gupta

Additi is not only an actress but also a fashion designer. She is well-known for the show Qubool Hai.

Additi loves street food, travelling and shopping.

15. Rubina Dilaik

TV’s favourite 'Chhoti Bahu' Rubina Dilaik is from Shimla. Dilaik gained massive popularity by portrayed Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas.

She was a national level champion in debate during her school days and In 2016, Dilaik was ranked 11th in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye. She also loves doing Rumba and Belly Dancing.