Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the greatest style icons of our culture. From the outfits she wore, while modelling to the ones she wore in movies and in real life, the actor and former Miss World has always been a role model for women. So, here are some super stunning pictures of ARB and how she has evolved over the years. Because, oh man, has that managed to leave a lasting impression on all of us.

The glorious 90s

1.

Credit: Reddit

2.

Credit: Times Of India

3.

Credit: Pinterest

4.

Credit: India Today

5.

Credit: India Today

6.

Credit: India Today

7.

Credit: Reddit

This is such a classic 90’s look; a nice white shirt with blue jeans. How can it not be deemed iconic?

8.

Credit: Pinterest

9.

Credit: Reddit

10.

Credit: Pinterest

11.

Credit: Pinterest

12.

Credit: Reddit

13.

Credit: Reddit

14.

Credit: Reddit

15.

Credit: Reddit

16.

Credit: Reddit

17.

Credit: Reddit

18.

Credit: Reddit

19.

Credit: Reddit

20.

Credit: Reddit

21.

Credit: Pinterest

90s – Early 2000s

If there was a list of Indian celeb who can be remembered because of the stunning sarees they wore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would definitely be in it. Her sarees in the early 2000s were stylish, sophisticated and so, so suave.

22.

Credit: Pinterest

23.

Credit: Pinterst

Gosh, how can someone look so gorgeous suited up?

24.

Credit: Pinterest

25.

Credit: Pinterest

26.

Credit: Pinterest

Most recently

27.

Credit: Pinterest

28.

Credit: Pinterest

Oof! What a classic beauty.