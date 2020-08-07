3 months ago, right when we thought 2020 was done playing with our hearts and crushing our spirit, Rana Daggubati announced his surprise engagement with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj.

All set to get married on August 8th i.e the coming Saturday, wedding festivities for this 'it' couple has already begun and we cannot keep calm.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj recently attended their whimsical Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. TBH, the pictures from their pre-wedding festivities made me realise that I'm probably going to die single.

Need someone to look at me the way Rana Daggubati looks at Miheeka Bajaj.

And I have to be honest, Miheeka's innovative, contemporary seashell accessories along with her radiant sunshine yellow Haldi outfit is giving us some major bridal goals!

I mean would you look at how happy and comfortable the bride-to-be looks in her minimalistic yet stunning outfit! Like she can enjoy her own freaking wedding ceremonies !

This BTS video of their adorable photoshoot has my heart. And may I say, I've never seen anybody carrying their lungi as elegantly and effortlessly as Rana is:

The couple's Haldi ceremony took place at Miheeka's residence in Jubilee Hills.



For their Mehendi ceremony, Miheeka was spotted wearing a gorgeous pink and off-white lehenga with heavy-ethic jewelry.

The couple is all set to get married tomorrow and following the guidelines, their guest list is limited to only 30 people. In an interview with TOI, Suresh Babu, Rana's father revealed:

There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful.

Cannot wait to see Rana Dagubatti's intimate wedding while we wallow with a pint of ice cream on our house arrest.