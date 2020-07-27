You know for the longest time ever, women chopping their hair shorter than the 'societally acceptable length' has often been a bit of a taboo in our country.

The reason behind that? For centuries, society has equated our locks with your femininity, fertility and beauty.

However, as a person with short hair, I can assure you that the length of your hair is not directly or indirectly proportional to your womanhood. The feeling behind #ShortHairDontCare is real.

Don't believe me? Take a look at these badass women with their chic yet 'unorthodox' haircut that prove the length of your hair shouldn't be determined by the societal beauty standards:

1. Mandira Bedi's ever-slaying pixie cut:

2. Tahira Kashyap in her chic, statement layered pixie:

3. Sonali Bendre's elegant Princess-Diana- inspired look:

4. Kiran Rao slaying in her iconic hairdo:

5. Maya Sarao and killer one-side-under shaved short pixie:

6. Kalki in her adorably styled, no-fuss naturally falling short hair:

7. Sanya Malhotra's asymmetrical cut with her French curls:

8. Neena Gupta in her makeover blunt cut:

BRB, these women have inspired me to give myself a bold, dramatic quarantine haircut.