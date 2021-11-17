Vijay Deverakonda has officially begun shooting for one of the most awaited sports film, Liger. The film also marks Mike Tyson's acting debut and that just seems like the icing on the cake.

Vijay took to Instagram to share an image of him and Mike Tyson on the set of the film as they recreated the movie poster, and it is all heart.

This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.

- Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram

The film also stars Ananya Panday while Ramya Krishna, and is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. We can't wait to watch what Vijay Deverakonda has in store.