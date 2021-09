While some actors are born with a silver spoon, others have their own share of struggling. There are a bunch of actors who started their careers with advertisements and modelling before entering the tinsel town.

We have compiled a list of some pictures of celebrities from their modelling days that would take you down memory lane. Let’s go!

1. Lara Dutta

2. Sushmita Sen

3. Arjun Rampal

4. Bipasha Basu

5. John Abraham

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7. Milind Soman

8. Neha Dhupia

9. Katrina Kaif

10. Priyanka Chopra

11. Deepika Padukone

12. Dino Morea

13. Malaika Arora

14. Sidharth Malhotra

15. Anushka Sharma

16. R Madhavan

17. Mallika Sherawat

How time flies!