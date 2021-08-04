There is no doubt about the fact that Bollywood has played an important role in our fashion choices. From Anushka Sharma’s heavily embellished golden-red lehenga in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chic yellow lehenga in Veere Di Wedding, the tinsel town has given us a number of swoon-worthy wedding looks for years.

Here are some of the most iconic looks that we just can't get over!

1. Anushka Sharma's beautifully embellished lehenga in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil made a home in our hearts.

2. Teamed up with a heavy zardozi dupatta, Nargis Fakhri's Kashmiri bridal outfit in Rockstar took our breath away.

3. The 30-kg lehenga Deepika Padukone donned in Padmaavat was one of the most beautiful bridal outfits ever.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aced the character of a Rajasthani bride in Jodhaa Akbar with her swoon-worthy outfit.

5. Chic, elegant and classy: Kareena Kapoor Khan's oh-so-stylish wedding lehenga in Veere Di Wedding absolutely changed the style game.

6. Paired with royal gold jewellery and gajras, Deepika Padukone's orange and red Kanjeevaram brocade saree in Chennai Express made us fall in love with sarees.

7. Just see how cute Alia Bhatt looks in this gorgeous bridal wear in 2 States.

8. Who can ever forget Rani Mukerji's blood-red lehenga in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna?

9. Madhuri Dixit's orange-hued lehenga from Hum Aapke Hain Koun was simply classic.

10. Karisma Kapoor's level of prettiness in Zubeidaa: 100/10.

11. Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit from Raazi was simple yet elegant.

12. Paired with heavy jewelry, Kareena Kapoor Khan's bridal outfit in 3 Idiots was simply gorgeous.

13. Sonam Kapoor's outfit in Dolly Ki Doli was nothing but elegant.

14. Anushka Sharma absolutely rocked her bridal outfit in Sultan.

15. Alia Bhatt's red and gold bridal outfit in Kalank was beautiful and timeless.

16. Kajol changed the definition of simplicity with her bridal saree in My Name Is Khan.

17. Lastly, can we please appreciate how gorgeous Kalki Koechlin's lehenga looked in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?

Absolutely stealing these oh-so-gorgeous looks for my wedding functions!