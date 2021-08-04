There is no doubt about the fact that Bollywood has played an important role in our fashion choices. From Anushka Sharma’s heavily embellished golden-red lehenga in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chic yellow lehenga in Veere Di Wedding, the tinsel town has given us a number of swoon-worthy wedding looks for years.

Here are some of the most iconic looks that we just can't get over!

via GIPHY

1. Anushka Sharma's beautifully embellished lehenga in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil made a home in our hearts.

Source: YouTube
Source: Vogue

2. Teamed up with a heavy zardozi dupatta, Nargis Fakhri's Kashmiri bridal outfit in Rockstar took our breath away.

Source: YouTube
Source: IMDb

3. The 30-kg lehenga Deepika Padukone donned in Padmaavat was one of the most beautiful bridal outfits ever.

Source: Vogue
Source: Vogue

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aced the character of a Rajasthani bride in Jodhaa Akbar with her swoon-worthy outfit.

Source: Pinterest
Source: Shilpa Ahuja

5. Chic, elegant and classy: Kareena Kapoor Khan's oh-so-stylish wedding lehenga in Veere Di Wedding absolutely changed the style game.

Source: Bollywood Shaadis
Source: Wordpress

6. Paired with royal gold jewellery and gajras, Deepika Padukone's orange and red Kanjeevaram brocade saree in Chennai Express made us fall in love with sarees.

Source: Pinterest

7. Just see how cute Alia Bhatt looks in this gorgeous bridal wear in 2 States.

Source: YouTube
Source: Pinterest

8. Who can ever forget Rani Mukerji's blood-red lehenga in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna?

Source: Rediff
Source: Tumblr

9. Madhuri Dixit's orange-hued lehenga from Hum Aapke Hain Koun was simply classic.

Source: YouTube
Source: Twitter

10. Karisma Kapoor's level of prettiness in Zubeidaa: 100/10.

Source: My Good Times
Source: Cinestaan

11. Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit from Raazi was simple yet elegant.

Source: YouTube
Source: Vogue

12. Paired with heavy jewelry, Kareena Kapoor Khan's bridal outfit in 3 Idiots was simply gorgeous.

Source: YouTube
Source: Novocom

13. Sonam Kapoor's outfit in Dolly Ki Doli was nothing but elegant.

Source: Rediff
Source: Pinterest

14. Anushka Sharma absolutely rocked her bridal outfit in Sultan.

Source: Filmibeat

15. Alia Bhatt's red and gold bridal outfit in Kalank was beautiful and timeless.

Source: India

16. Kajol changed the definition of simplicity with her bridal saree in My Name Is Khan.

Source: Wordpress

17. Lastly, can we please appreciate how gorgeous Kalki Koechlin's lehenga looked in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?

Source: Netflix

Absolutely stealing these oh-so-gorgeous looks for my wedding functions!