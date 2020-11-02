From being a cadet on the hit TV show, Left Right Left to making his way into our hearts with his powerful performance as Pali in Taish, Harshvardhan Rane has come a long way. After his successful career in Telugu cinema with movies like Prema Ishq Kaadhal and Anaamika, it is easy to say that we've all fallen victim to his charm.

Here are 20 pictures of the actor that will have you weak in the knees:

Spare a minute to admire his gorgeous smile!

Somebody tell us the secret behind his perfect scruffy beard.

Brooding Harshvardhan is a mood we can definitely get behind.

Why is it getting so hot in here?

We're living for his pictures with fluffy animals.

Can't wait to see more of him.





All images are from the actor's Instagram unless mentioned otherwise.