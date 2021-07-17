There is no doubt that Bollywood and romance are two halves of the same coin. Being a big-time romantic at heart, we all have an enormous memory bank to draw from when it comes down to romantic dates.

Be it just sitting near the sea in silence or taking a walk in the park, here are some of the most magical dates from Bollywood movies that are etched in our hearts.

1. No fancy yachts or cruises, all you need is someone's eyes to get lost into.
// Masaan

Source: Cinestaan

2. Nothing beats the pleasure of taking a walk with your loved one in a park, right?
// The Namesake

Source: Upperstall

3. When a shoulder feels as comfortable as home.
// Satya

Source: Medium

4. Sometimes, you can see more than forever when you look into someone's eyes.
// Chashme Buddoor

Source: News18

5. Do cup chai aur dher saari baatein.
// Chhoti Si Baat

Source: Reddiff

6. The magic of black and white romance: pure, simple and true.
// 27 Down

Source: Scroll

7. Can there be a more iconic (secret) date than this?
// Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

Source: Facebook

8. Imagine this: you along with your loved one + a gorgeous backdrop. Magical, right?
// Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Source: Bollywood Bubble

9. If there's no rain, is that even a true Bollywood romantic movie?
// Fanaa

Source: YouTube

10. The lowkey date that taught us religion has no boundaries.
// Veer-Zaara

Source: HT

11. What could be better than stargazing on a silent night with your significant other?
// Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Source: Cinestaan

12. When an entire world exists on a lap.
// Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Source: YouTube

13. Not making out and not even touching each other, just walking with smiles over their faces. Beautiful, isn't it?
// Lootera

Source: Indian Express

14. "Seize the day my friend. Pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo, phir chalis ke bare mein sochna."
// Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Source: Hindustan Times

15. When that one smile lights up your entire world.
// Lakshya

Source: YouTube

16. Chilly weather and a warm hug, what a deadly combination.
// Silsila

Source: India Today

17. When lying down in silence with your significant other is everything you need.
// Kabhi Kabhie

Source: SBS

Which old-school romantic date was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.