There is no doubt that Bollywood and romance are two halves of the same coin. Being a big-time romantic at heart, we all have an enormous memory bank to draw from when it comes down to romantic dates.

Be it just sitting near the sea in silence or taking a walk in the park, here are some of the most magical dates from Bollywood movies that are etched in our hearts.

1. No fancy yachts or cruises, all you need is someone's eyes to get lost into. // Masaan

2. Nothing beats the pleasure of taking a walk with your loved one in a park, right? // The Namesake

3. When a shoulder feels as comfortable as home. // Satya

4. Sometimes, you can see more than forever when you look into someone's eyes. // Chashme Buddoor

5. Do cup chai aur dher saari baatein. // Chhoti Si Baat

6. The magic of black and white romance: pure, simple and true. // 27 Down

7. Can there be a more iconic (secret) date than this? // Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

8. Imagine this: you along with your loved one + a gorgeous backdrop. Magical, right? // Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

9. If there's no rain, is that even a true Bollywood romantic movie? // Fanaa

10. The lowkey date that taught us religion has no boundaries. // Veer-Zaara

11. What could be better than stargazing on a silent night with your significant other? // Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

12. When an entire world exists on a lap. // Hum Aapke Hai Koun



13. Not making out and not even touching each other, just walking with smiles over their faces. Beautiful, isn't it? // Lootera

14. "Seize the day my friend. Pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo, phir chalis ke bare mein sochna." // Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

15. When that one smile lights up your entire world. // Lakshya

16. Chilly weather and a warm hug, what a deadly combination. // Silsila



17. When lying down in silence with your significant other is everything you need. // Kabhi Kabhie

Which old-school romantic date was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.