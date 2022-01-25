Some of us have bumped into celebrities at airports, restaurants, gyms or randomly got lucky. It's hard to spot them, considering they are always papped by the media.

If you are looking for places to get star-struck by Bollywood celebrities, keep reading. We might have a few places for you to spot your favourite celebrity.

1. Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Prithvi Theatre is the right place to spot Bollywood celebs. They conduct plays or dramas in which celebs perform, and others come as an audience. Not to mention, the cafe has good food.

2. Pali Hill Bandra

Pali Hill is best explored on foot! A few tinsel town celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt reside here. You can also get a glimpse of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s epic residence.

3. Bandra Bandstand

The buildings here overlook the Arabian sea and have some epic structures. We have Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments where you can spot him cycling along the promenade. A few steps away is Rekha's bungalow Sea springs and SRK's bungalow Mannat in the same area.

4. PVR Juhu

As many Bollywood celebs reside in Juhu, they are spotted at the PVR cinema to watch the latest movies.

5. "A few ways: Meeting at shoot locations, their office, movie promotions, film cities, gym. But think about why you have to meet them. After all, they are people with high acting skills, good looks, and a pleasant character to the world. We don't know them exactly. We become fans because we would have loved the character in which they would've acted. They're just human beings' bottom line."



Quora

6. "By participating on any reality show, any contest, or going to any movie promotion."



Quora

7. "Best place would be Mumbai airport. Every day you would find some or another actor at the airport. You can keep track of passengers passing by the departure gate or arrival gate of the airport. You will surely find someone. Secondly, have a visit to film city. I guess you can get a pass to visit inside."



Quora

8. "Andheri West & Bandra are the areas of Bollywood celebrities' homes. For example, Salman & SRK live in Bandra. You can go to Juhu beach or get on a Mumbai double-decker bus. The bus will take you around the entire Mumbai including to Amitabh Bachchan's home, Mannat & Walk of Fame in Andheri."



Quora

9. "Film-city is a great place to see them. I've often encountered Bollywood actors during workshops and meetings. The other great way to meet them would be to go to shoot locations and become a part of the audience for different reality shows because these stars often come for these shows to promote their movies."



Quora

10. "The best way to meet Bollywood Stars is either stand outside their homes or you can randomly see some stars walking on roads of Mumbai."

Quora

11. "There are two places I know, they are in the order of likelihood: 1. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai 2. Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi."

Quora

12. As per Vogue, you can visit restaurants like Olive Bar & Kitchen, Khar, Bastian, Bandra West, Pali Village Cafe, Bandra West, Bayroute, Juhu.

