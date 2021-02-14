Plan Your Ideal First Date & We'll Tell You Which Web Series Heartthrob Will Go With You

If you've fallen in love with the characters on-screen more often than you've fallen in love with the personalities you bump into in real life, then, first of all, high-five!

And second of all, its time to dive into your fantasies, plan a date night (or brunch, we're flexible like that), and see which fictional character from recent web series is your ideal date:

1. Okay, let's start with the basics. What's an ideal time for the date? via Vox Whenever office ends, 7 or 10. Cuz work comes first. Brunch dates aren't just for galentines you know! Don't kill me, but whatever happened to watching sunrises together? Early evening. If the date goes well I can enjoy, if it goes bad, I can come home and binge-watch. Late-night clubbing is the *only* way to go! Anytime as long as I don't have to make the decision.

2. How many hours before the date do you start getting ready? via Magzter At least 2 hours. Gotta get that salon visit in! 30 minutes before I have to step out. What do you mean by getting ready? 5 minutes - just got to grab my mask and sanitizer. Ideally 30 minutes, but I already know I am going to be late so jitna bhi time mile. Minimum 30 minutes, maximum 1 hour.

3. And what are you wearing? via Aarp All-time classic, a shirt, and jeans. Anything clean, I guess. A carefully curated outfit, that looks like it was casually put-together. We're bringing in the big guns. New outfit, borrowed accessories, and the perfume that smells sex. Anything my best friend/sibling picks out. Anything with a quirky print or a witty remark!

4. *Clink Clink*, time for the drink. What are you drinking on the date? via NPR Gonna stick with my Matcha! Rum and coke is timeless. I never whine when there's wine! Coffee is my 'cup of tea' Cocktails!! Whatever happened to good, old ice-tea?

5. Okay, now for the most important question. What cuisine spells love for you? via Shoutlo Always Pizza. Korean Nothing beats chaat. I don't really care about food. Vegan or nothing. Don't make me decide, it's too much pressure.

6. There's a lull in the conversation. What do you do? via hypepotamus I'm okay with awkward silences. Text my BFF for tips. Randomly start quoting from my favourite series. Discuss politics. It never fails. Wait for them to get the conversation back on track. Get into a conversation about feminism, because we're still not talking about it enough.

7. The date is going well and you decide to go on a drive around town. Pick a song for the drive: via Top Gear Liggi by Ritviz Anything by Kishore or Rafi What drive? We both took a cab! It's never the wrong time for Britney! Can't our conversation be the music? Either the radio or no audio!

8. Okay, it's almost time to return to PJs and messy hair. So, how'd you like the date to end? via Oprahmag With a kiss goodbye! A good, firm handshake. With the question, "your place, or mine?" With the promise of another date. Why decide now? We can always text later if we feel like it. Nothing beats a good hug.