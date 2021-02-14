Categories

Plan Your Ideal First Date & We'll Tell You Which Web Series Heartthrob Will Go With You

Srishti Magan

15 shares | 2925 views

If you've fallen in love with the characters on-screen more often than you've fallen in love with the personalities you bump into in real life, then, first of all, high-five!  

via GIPHY

And second of all, its time to dive into your fantasies, plan a date night (or brunch, we're flexible like that), and see which fictional character from recent web series is your ideal date: 

1. Okay, let's start with the basics. What's an ideal time for the date? 

via Vox

2. How many hours before the date do you start getting ready?

3. And what are you wearing?

via Aarp

4. *Clink Clink*, time for the drink. What are you drinking on the date?

via NPR

5. Okay, now for the most important question. What cuisine spells love for you? 

6. There's a lull in the conversation. What do you do?

7. The date is going well and you decide to go on a drive around town. Pick a song for the drive: 

8. Okay, it's almost time to return to PJs and messy hair. So, how'd you like the date to end?

9. Yes, the fantasy was great but gotta ask, what's the one thing that will ruin the date for you, no matter how perfectly it has been going?

Downloading love in 3...2...

Result

