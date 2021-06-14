Today marks the one-year death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Although a whole year has passed, we are far from forgetting him and honestly, we never will.

Sharing her grief, Rhea Chakraborty, his then-girlfriend, penned down a heart-wrenching note on Instagram.

In the post, she mentioned how much she still misses and waits for him every day.

I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me.

She shares how difficult it is for her but then she remembers his encouraging words and carries on.

It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day.

Rhea even promises to read all the quantum physics books in the world if it means he'd come back.

I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me.

In the end, she signs off with 'bebu and putput' and this just breaks our hearts all over again.

It is a tough time for us all.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).