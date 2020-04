Actor Irrfan Khan's untimely demise has not only left a deep void in the entertainment industry, but has also hit every admirer, fan, cinephile, and movie lover like a personal loss. Because that was the genius of his performance.

A truly brilliant performer, here are some of his most memorable dialogues that prove give a glimpse into his genius:

This is, but a short glimpse, into his wide range as an actor and performer.

Design Credits: Saransh Singh