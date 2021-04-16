India is experiencing the second wave of Covid and many parts of the country have gone into lockdown all over again.

Pooja Bedi on the other hand, took to Twitter to ask people to 'free their mind' as she took a private boat ride with her fiancé Maneck Contracter.

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

And when she was called out for it, she lashed out at Twitter users and asked them to think positively. Seriously, not everyone has the privilege to go vacation in Goa. Despite our vast coastline, telling people that it is their fault that they are stuck at home, is tone deaf to say the least.

What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege... We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege " — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 15, 2021

People are obviously mad at her response and can't believe she thinks her statement is justified.

This post is as injurious to society as Trump's tweets were. Hope @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack bans your account for good. Keep yourself and your royal idiocy in Goa. Don't come back!



P.S. These people occupy beds in hospitals for sneezing. THIS is why 🇮🇳 is so screwed right now — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) April 16, 2021

My greatest regret would be spending 30 seconds of my life reading this dumbass post. — श्रु 🐝🌷 (@shroogin) April 16, 2021

Not letting a virus “cage” you. BITCH PEOPLE ARE DYING, HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS EXHAUSTED, HEALTHCARE WORKERS ARE EXHAUSTED, PEOPLE ARE DYING, PEOPLE ARE LOSING EVERY. GODDAM. THING. And selfish rich fucks like you are just too singleminded to see that it’s not just you but others- — m 🌙 (@gcfsua) April 15, 2021

What makes me sad in this tweet is, god forbid she gets covid ,doctors have to treat a idiot her too. And because of her privilege she might even get access to treatment which many deserving(people who followed guidelines) wont. — Poonam Sharma (@PoonamSharma__) April 16, 2021

i hope u realise how utterly shameless you are. — emma stoned (@superachnural) April 16, 2021

Literally this recreated — Shruti Thakur (@ShrutiT99) April 16, 2021

Goa is not healthy. It has the highest positivity rate in the country. I live here too and this type of irreverence and irresponsibility is why most locals hate non Goans who relocate. This is crazy bananas. — Sups B. Brew (@supbrews) April 15, 2021

While doctors across the country are toiling away to make sure that people recover, Pooja Bedi's comment about '#NoFear' is painfully ignorant.