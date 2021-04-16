India is experiencing the second wave of Covid and many parts of the country have gone into lockdown all over again. 

Pooja Bedi on the other hand, took to Twitter to ask people to 'free their mind' as she took a private boat ride with her fiancé Maneck Contracter. 

And when she was called out for it, she lashed out at Twitter users and asked them to think positively. Seriously, not everyone has the privilege to go vacation in Goa. Despite our vast coastline, telling people that it is their fault that they are stuck at home, is tone deaf to say the least. 

People are obviously mad at her response and can't believe she thinks her statement is justified. 

While doctors across the country are toiling away to make sure that people recover, Pooja Bedi's comment about '#NoFear' is painfully ignorant. 