Mental Health has never been openly discussed in Bollywood. People often shy away from the topic altogether or shame those who actually speak up (here's looking at you Kangana Ranaut).

But amidst all those who either shame or belittle others struggling with their mental health, are a few who are ready to speak up. One such person is Pooja Bhatt.

At the launch of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's book, I've Never Been (Un) Happier in 2019, the actor and director spoke about how Bollywood perceives mental health and addiction. Pooja began by saying that Alia was nothing like her and Shaheen, who like their father, always put their feelings out there for people to see. And maybe that is the reason Alia has been successful in Bollywood.

Pooja spoke about how Bollywood perceives a person and their mental wellbeing or lack thereof.

She also shared a beautiful instance of how her father helped her overcome a phase in life when she was feeling suicidal.

The sad reality behind Bollywood perception of mental health has always been a cause of worry for those who have spoken about it. From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, and even Pooja Bhatt, these voices of change may finally make the difference we need.