The internet has a new favourite baba, and it’s possible that we are starting to consider his advice. You know it, you have seen it. Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj or how people like to call him, pookie baba, comes up with theories and logic that have started to make sense. It is quite simple: we see reels on reel of this person talking about things. And it’s one of those things – the more you hear it, the more it makes sense. When in fact, it does not.

Here’s proof:

1. On how to keep your wife happy, and your relationship fresh.

2. For when dieting seems tedious. Remember:

3. This may feel like an attack. But on days when that guy you are in a situationship with, does not reply. Know that, tumse pyaar karna aasan nahin hai.

4. Actions hurt more than words. So don’t say anything. Just do whatever comes first to your mind.

5. You are not the problem. The rest of the world is. Don’t fight it, just say, “kutte jaisa aachar-vichar hai tumhara” and move on.

6. Keeping your manager happy is not key. Sky ko dekho, appraisal milega.

7. When you feel like you’re not pretty. Know that:

8. This may be a lie. But at times, that’s exactly what you need to do for a relationship to exist.

9. Leave that job. Quit today. You are the next Bill Gates.

If we really look at it, the internet is almost a cult today, and we are not complaining.