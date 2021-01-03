Don't believe me? Check out this list.
1. An episode of Peppa Pig where the pigs started to live with a spider was banned throughout Australia.
2. Certain episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants were banned in more than 120 countries, including the USA, China, Russia, Europe, Australia.
3. Some episodes of the popular cartoon Tom & Jerry were taken off air across the world for featuring offensive scenes.
Many controversial scenes from the Tom and Jerry were deleted and some episodes were also banned as it glorified unpunished violence. Some scenes in the cartoon also showed the characters smoking, drinking alcohol and indulging in harmful substance abuse, which lets just say isn't appropriate for kids.
4. An episode from the Tiny Toon Adventures was banned throughout the world for showing characters consuming alcohol.
In an episode called "One beer", characters wish to steal a bottle of beer which of course isn't acceptable in anyway, keeping in mind that this cartoon was for children. The episode was soon taken off air.
5. Shrek 2 was banned in Israel for making sexual hints and insulting public figures.
6. Shin Chan was banned in India for use of inappropriate language and promoting mischievous behaviour, including nudity.
The cartoon aired in India in 2006, but soon the character's behaviour and attitude became a matter of concern. Many parents complained about Shin Chan's behaviour and the treatment of adult characters on the show. Eventually, the cartoon was banned in 2008.
7. Winnie The Pooh was banned in China after popular internet memes compared the appearance of Chinese President Xi Jinping with that of pooh.
In July 2017, this cartoon was not taken off air by the Chinese government after memes comparing the appearance of Chinese President Xi Jinping with that of Pooh started doing rounds on the internet. The government's strict opposition to any form of mockery against their leader also led them to blocking pooh images on the internet.
8. An episode of Pokemon was banned on TV in Japan, Turkey and the Arab League after it was deemed harmful to kids' health.
In one particular episode, there was a strange explosion accompanied by bright blue and red flashes with a frequency of 12 Hz. This resulted in children complaining about their health. Some even experienced partial vision loss, convulsions, and loss of consciousness. And, more than 600 kids were hospitalized. This incident was later known as the "Pokemon Shock."
9. Steven Universe was banned in Kenya and several other middle eastern countries for featuring gay themes and characters.
In 2017, Kenya’s Film Classification Board banned Steven Universe, from airing within the country because it was judged to be “pro-gay.” In a statement defending its action, the KFCB claimed that the shows “are intended to introduce children to deviant behaviour.”
10. Animated cartoon Cow and Chicken was banned in India because the show's animal protagonist (cow) didn't sit quite well with the broadcasters.
Not as innocent as we would like to think. Huh?!