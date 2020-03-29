Every year a lot of movies hit the silver screen in India. According to a report, over 2000 movies are released annually.





One essential part of Indian movies is music. For us, movies and music go together. There are some hindi songs that have broken the language barrier and are a hit in other countries as well.

Here are 8 Hindi songs everyone is in love with-

1. Awaara Hoon

This was the first Indian song that resonated with foreigners. The Russians recreated this in the Russian language. We can still find Bollywood’s Showman Raj Kapoor’s fan base in Russia.

2. I Am A Disco Dancer

Mithun Chakravarty’s peppy disco track I Am A Disco Dancer released in 1982 and broke records in Russia. Mithun became an International star after this song.

03. Ichak Daana Bichak Daana

This song from Shree 420 released in 1955 is famous in Israel. Street Dancers and musicians still play this song on the streets.

04. Mundiya Tu Back Ke Rahi

Panjabi MC’s 2002 release is still a must-play song in our desi parties. This song was in the Top 20 list that year. This Punjabi hip-hop track sold 20 million copies in 15 countries the year it released.

05. Tunak Tun Tun

Dholnaaaaa... Daler Mehndi’s was, is and will be a superhit among Indians. It was released in 1998 and the Koreans, and Germans loved it. Jackie Chan even performed on this song in the 17th Shanghai Film Festival.

06. Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali

Thalaivaa’s cult has a lot of followers in the world. This song from the 1995 release Muthu became famous in Japan. Rajinikanth is popularly known as the ‘Dancing Maharaja’ in Japan.

07. Why This Kolaveri Di

South India’s superstar Dhanush’s released this single in 2011 and it was the most searched video that year. According to a survey conducted by CNN, this song was on Number 3 in the Top 10 List.

08. Jimmikki Kammal

This song from the Malayalam Movie Velipadinte Pusthakam is an international hit. A fan of this song tagged Jimmy Kimmel and asked him to listen this song. Kimmel loved it, and the song got International fame.